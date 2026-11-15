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  • China Supercharges VT-4 Tank Used By Pakistan With Thicker Armour, Bigger Gun, Smarter Sensors | Should India Worry?

China Supercharges VT-4 Tank Used By Pakistan With Thicker Armour, Bigger Gun, Smarter Sensors | Should India Worry?

China has upgraded the Pakistan Army-used VT-4 battle tanks with thicker armour, a larger gun and new sensors to detect threats, with the VT-4B variants set to debut at the Zhuhai airshow from December 7 to 13.

Abhishek Tiwari
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China Supercharges VT-4 Tank Used By Pakistan With Thicker Armour, Bigger Gun, Smarter Sensors
China Supercharges VT-4 Tank Used By Pakistan With Thicker Armour, Bigger Gun, Smarter Sensors | Image: X

Beijing: China has upgraded the Pakistan Army-used VT-4 battle tanks with thicker armour, a larger gun and new sensors to detect threats, with the VT-4B variants set to debut at the Zhuhai airshow from December 7 to 13.

Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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