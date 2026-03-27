DAC Clears Rs 2.38 Lakh Crore Defence Proposals to Boost Military Strength
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved defence procurement proposals worth approximately ₹2.38 lakh crore, including the Air Defence Tracked System, Dhanush Gun System, medium transport aircraft for the IAF, S-400 missiles.
- Defence News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple defence procurement proposals worth approximately ₹2.38 lakh crore.
The approvals aim to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces across land, air, and maritime domains.
Key Approvals for Indian Army
For the Indian Army, several critical systems and equipment have received approval to strengthen combat readiness and surveillance capabilities.
These include:
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- Air Defence Tracked System for real-time air defence control and reporting.
- Armoured-piercing tank ammunition to boost anti-tank lethality.
- High-capacity radio relay for reliable and secure communication.
- The Dhanush Gun System enhances long-range artillery firepower.
- Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System for improved battlefield monitoring.
Indian Air Force to Get Advanced Systems
The DAC has also cleared major proposals for the Indian Air Force, focusing on modernisation and operational efficiency. These systems are expected to enhance airlift capacity, strengthen air defence, and support advanced combat operations.
Key approvals include:
- Procurement of medium transport aircraft to replace ageing AN-32 and IL-76 fleets.
- S-400 Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile System to counter aerial threats.
- Remotely piloted strike aircraft for offensive and surveillance operations.
- Overhaul of Su-30 aero engine aggregates to extend aircraft service life.
Boost for Indian Coast Guard
For the Indian Coast Guard, approval has been granted for the acquisition of Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles. This move is aimed at strengthening maritime security and rapid response capabilities along India’s coastline.
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These vehicles will be used for:
- High-speed coastal patrolling
- Reconnaissance missions
- Search and rescue operations
- Logistics and personnel transport
Record Defence Procurement in FY 2025–26
The latest approvals are part of a broader push to modernise India’s defence infrastructure. AoN has been granted for 55 proposals worth ₹6.73 lakh crore in FY 2025–26 and Capital procurement contracts for 503 proposals worth ₹2.28 lakh crore have been signed this fiscal year.