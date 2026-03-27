DAC Clears Rs 2.38 Lakh Crore Defence Proposals to Boost Military Strength

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple defence procurement proposals worth approximately ₹2.38 lakh crore.

The approvals aim to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces across land, air, and maritime domains.

Key Approvals for Indian Army

For the Indian Army, several critical systems and equipment have received approval to strengthen combat readiness and surveillance capabilities.

These include:

Advertisement

Air Defence Tracked System for real-time air defence control and reporting.

Armoured-piercing tank ammunition to boost anti-tank lethality.

High-capacity radio relay for reliable and secure communication.

The Dhanush Gun System enhances long-range artillery firepower.

Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System for improved battlefield monitoring.

Indian Air Force to Get Advanced Systems

The DAC has also cleared major proposals for the Indian Air Force, focusing on modernisation and operational efficiency. These systems are expected to enhance airlift capacity, strengthen air defence, and support advanced combat operations.

Key approvals include:

Procurement of medium transport aircraft to replace ageing AN-32 and IL-76 fleets.

S-400 Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile System to counter aerial threats.

Remotely piloted strike aircraft for offensive and surveillance operations.

Overhaul of Su-30 aero engine aggregates to extend aircraft service life.

Boost for Indian Coast Guard

For the Indian Coast Guard, approval has been granted for the acquisition of Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles. This move is aimed at strengthening maritime security and rapid response capabilities along India’s coastline.

Advertisement

These vehicles will be used for:

High-speed coastal patrolling

Reconnaissance missions

Search and rescue operations

Logistics and personnel transport

Record Defence Procurement in FY 2025–26