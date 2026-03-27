'It's His Favourite': Little Girl Gifts Toy Bulldozer to Yogi Adityanath, CM Calls it 'Symbol of Great Trust' | WATCH | Image: X/@myogioffice

New Delhi: In a heartwarming moment, a five-year-old girl gifts a toy bulldozer to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur during Chaitra Navratri celebrations.

The incident took place during the chief minister's visit to the temple, where he was interacting with devotees and holding his routine Janata Darshan. The gesture by the child drew smiles from onlookers and quickly gained attention.

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In the clip, the young girl, identified as Yashswini from Kanpur, is seen handing over the toy bulldozer to the chief minister, and Yogi Adityanath warmly accepted the gift, interacted with her, and even posed for a photograph.

Why the Bulldozer?

Explaining her gesture, the child shared that the gift was chosen because she believed CM Yogi liked bulldozers, which have often been considered symbolic of his governance style.

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“I gave him a bulldozer. He told me to play with the bulldozer and study well… I gave him the bulldozer because it is his favourite,” Yashasvini said.

CM Calls It ‘Symbol of Trust’

Reacting to the gesture, the chief minister described the gift as more than just a toy, calling it a reflection of trust and faith.

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In his post on X, he emphasised the emotional value behind the moment.

“This tiny gift is a symbol of great trust, it is the innocent expression of faith…”

Kanya Pujan and Janata Darshan

The interaction took place on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, marked by ‘Kanya Pujan’, a ritual that honours young girls as embodiments of the divine feminine.

During his visit, CM Yogi Adityanath also conducted a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, where he met citizens, listened to their grievances, and directed officials to take necessary action.

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Shakti in her nine forms, culminating in Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram.