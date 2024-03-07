×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

AMCA Gets Green Light, Cabinet Committee Approves India’s 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Program

The first prototype of the AMCA is expected to roll out soon, with production scheduled to commence between 2026-28 by HAL.

Reported by: Digital Desk
India’s 5th Gen Stealth Fighter Program AMCA
India’s 5th Gen Stealth Fighter Program AMCA | Image:X representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project received the much-needed boost with the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval on Thursday, Republic learnt. This approval marks a long-awaited landmark for the country's fifth-generation stealth fighter program. The AMCA initiative began after India withdrew from the Sukhoi 57 program with Russia, where it was a stakeholder. Presently, only a handful of countries possess fifth-generation fighter jets, namely the United States, Russia, and China.

Recent developments, such as Turkey's maiden flight of its own fifth-generation aircraft KAAN, and Pakistan's potential acquisition of the Chinese Shenyang FC-31 fighter, have raised concerns for India. The AMCA project saw progress last year with the handing over of the flaperons to DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) last year. Looking ahead, the first prototype of the AMCA is expected to roll out soon, with production scheduled to commence between 2026-28 by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Full-scale production is set to begin in 2029.

Advertisement

Furthermore, there are plans to develop an indigenous 125kN thrust engine for the AMCA program through a joint venture with DRDO. Rolls Royce and Safran are leading contenders for this partnership, as per reports. 

AMCA Expected to Be Cheaper Than Other 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft: Ajay Bhatt

Defence State Minister Ajay Bhatt too had highlighted the strategic significance and cost-effectiveness of the AMCA program compared to similar fifth-generation aircraft."The process for obtaining Cabinet Committee on Security's (CCS) approval for the design and prototype development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been initiated. 5th Generation fighter aircraft, due to very special features, are costlier than 4th Generation fighter aircraft. Since AMCA is an indigenous 5th Generation aircraft, it is less costly than similar aircraft available outside," stated the State Defence Minister.﻿

The AMCA project also aligns with India's 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) initiative and its pursuit of indigenous capabilities in fifth-generation fighter aircraft. This as said earlier is India's second attempt at developing such advanced aircraft following its collaboration with Russia on the SU-57 Felon program, which, as per Officials, was not able to produce any satisfactory results.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

20 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I am doing specific things on my fitness': Kuldeep on new-found success

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Reacts

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggu draws with Bartel in Prague Masters chess

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Constitution Not Under Threat, It Lives In Heart of People: Salve

    Republic Summit15 minutes ago

  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth loses in French Open

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo