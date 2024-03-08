×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

India to Raise 2 Army Girls Sports Companies in Sync with 'Nari Shakti' to Empower Women in Sports

The Indian Army announced the establishment of AGSCs to empower young female athletes in various disciplines. AGSCs to be operational by April 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AGSCs to be Indian Army's new frontier for women's sports development
AGSCs to be Indian Army's new frontier for women's sports development | Image:MoD
  2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Army is moving forward with its ‘Nari Shakti ‘ that means women empowerment; it has made plans for the establishment of two Army Girls Sports Companies (AGSC), revealed an official statement on Friday. These companies, set to be located at the Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow and the Army Sports Institute in Pune, aim to identify and train young female talent in various sports disciplines.

With a focus on shooting, archery, athletics, boxing, and weightlifting, the AGSCs will provide formal education and specialised training to young girls from across the nation. Both locations, as per official sources, are likely to have top-notch training infrastructure, including sports medicine centres and coaching facilities, to make sure that the athletes receive comprehensive support.

Initiative to Excel At Olympics: MoD

The initiative draws inspiration from the success of the boys sports companies and aligns with India's sports policy to excel at international competitions like the Olympics. Reports add that the AGSCs will not only groom athletes for podium finishes but also offer opportunities for recruitment into the Indian Army at various levels.Highlighting the potential of this program, Subedar Preeti Rajak, an Asian Games silver medalist, was identified and enrolled as a Havildar in the Corps of Military Police, becoming the first woman soldier to be promoted to Subedar in January. Similarly, Jasmine Lamboria, a bronze medalist in the Commonwealth Games 2022, joined the Indian Army as a non-commissioned officer in October 2022.

These role models will inspire the incoming young talent to strive for sporting glory in their respective fields,"  the Defence Ministry said in its official statement. Further MoD states that these AGSCs will be fully operational by April 2024.

 

 

 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

