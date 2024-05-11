Advertisement

New Delhi: The long-awaited Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control, and Discipline) Act, aimed at bolstering command efficiency and discipline among Armed Forces personnel, has finally been notified to come into force from May 10, 2024. Passed during the Monsoon Session of 2023 and receiving presidential assent on August 15, 2023, the Act marks a significant milestone in enhancing the operational effectiveness of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs).

The Act vests Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of ISOs with the authority to maintain discipline and administer personnel under their command without disrupting individual service conditions. By centralizing disciplinary and administrative powers, the Act streamlines procedures, ensuring swift resolution of cases and promoting greater integration and jointness among Armed Forces personnel.

Parliamentary approval and strategic advantages

The Lok Sabha passed the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill – 2023 on August 04, 2023, solidifying the legal framework for enhanced command and control within ISOs. The Act supersedes existing service-specific legislations such as the Army Act 1950, Navy Act 1957, and Air Force Act 1950, offering a uniform approach to disciplinary matters across ISOs.

With the implementation of the Act, several tangible benefits are anticipated, including maintaining effective discipline, expediting case resolutions, and optimizing resource utilization. Additionally, the Act lays the groundwork for greater integration among the three Services, setting the stage for the establishment of joint structures to enhance operational synergy and efficiency.

Salient features of the act

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, while introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, emphasized its pivotal role in advancing military reforms and empowering the Armed Forces to tackle future challenges cohesively. He lauded the Act as a critical step towards achieving integration and jointness, aligning with the government's vision of strengthening national security.

The Act applies to all regular Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel serving in or attached to an Inter-Services Organisation. It grants Commanders-in-Chief, Officers-in-Command, and designated officers full disciplinary and administrative powers, ensuring effective command and control. Additionally, the Act enables officiating officers to initiate disciplinary actions in the absence of senior commanders.

While the Act empowers Heads of Inter-Services Organisations, it does not alter existing service laws or regulations governing personnel. Service members serving in or attached to ISOs will continue to be governed by their respective Service Acts, with the Act merely facilitating centralized disciplinary authority within ISOs.