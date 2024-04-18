Advertisement

Shimla: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), emphasized the significance of learning from global conflicts during the investiture ceremony held at the ARTRAC headquarters in Shimla on Tuesday. In his address, Lt Gen Singh underscored the relevance of the ongoing wars in regions such as Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas as learning opportunities for India. He stressed that similar warfare practices might be encountered on Pakistan's borders due to terrorist activities. The ceremony saw the presentation of ARTRAC Unit awards to Army officials for their exceptional performance during the 2022-23 period.

Amidst the ceremony, appreciation was extended to seven Indian Army training establishments for their outstanding contributions. Notably, four training institutes, including the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, were acknowledged for their remarkable achievements. Additionally, individual awards were presented to commend notable contributions.

Adapting to Evolving Threats

Reflecting on the dynamic nature of warfare, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh highlighted the importance of adapting training methodologies to address emerging threats. He emphasized the need to closely monitor global conflicts and integrate the lessons learned into military training programs. Furthermore, he commended the role of 'Make in India' war weapons in bolstering India's self-reliance in defence capabilities.

Indian and Australian soldiers during Exercise Austrahind 2022. | Credit- ADGPI

Lt Gen Singh also elaborated on India's efforts in training foreign students and facilitating exchange programs with other countries. He outlined the deployment of Mobile training teams in foreign-friendly nations, aimed at curating tailored training content based on specific requirements. Currently, India offers a wide range of training courses to 74 foreign-friendly countries, fostering mutual learning and collaboration.

The ceremony also celebrated the achievements of women in the military, with Lt. Gen. Col. Commandant AMC Centre and College, Lucknow, Kavita Sahai, receiving the Unit Appreciation Award. As the first female army officer commanding a training unit, Sahai expressed pride in her accomplishment and stressed the importance of encouraging women to excel in all fields.

ARTRAC's Role in Indian Military Training

Established in 1991, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) plays a pivotal role in enhancing the effectiveness of training within the Indian Army. With its headquarters based in Shimla, ARTRAC oversees a network of 34 training establishments across India. The command focuses on conceptualizing and implementing training across various specialized fields, contributing to India's military preparedness.

Initially established in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, in 1991, the Army Training Command relocated to Shimla in 1993. Over the years, ARTRAC has evolved to encompass a wide spectrum of training activities, including formulating doctrines and strategies, joint training initiatives, and human resource development.

In 2019, the Directorate General of Military Training (DGMT) was merged with ARTRAC, consolidating training efforts within the Indian Army. This integration aims to streamline training processes, foster collaboration across military institutions, and promote synergy in defence preparedness.