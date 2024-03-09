Advertisement

New Delhi: The first edition of the Biannual Naval Commanders’ Conference 2024, aimed at laying out a roadmap for operations and providing an overall appraisal to tackle future challenges, took place from March 5 to March 8, 2024. This conference, as the Ministry, was an important platform for leaders to discuss maritime security issues at a high level.

It commenced with a session on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and continued in New Delhi in a mix of in-person and virtual formats on March 7 and 8, 2024.

The opening session was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with other top military officials in attendance.

Navy Chief Lauds Forces For Rescue Response in Gulf of Aden

During the conference, Singh praised the Indian Navy's swift response to recent events in West Asia and nearby seas. He then urged the commanders to be prepared for various types of operations and added that the Navy's role in ensuring peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

Navy Chief R Hari Kumar with Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande

He also stressed the importance of ‘Jointness and Integration’ among the armed forces to shape the future battleground.

Navy Charters Future Roadmap

Discussions in New Delhi focused on various areas such as operations, equipment, infrastructure, logistics, and personnel. Leaders reviewed current and future plans, including improving capabilities in island territories, to tackle present and future challenges at sea.

Chiefs from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force also joined in, sharing their views on the security environment and readiness levels to protect national interests.

A MiG 29K takes off from INS Vikrant.

Alongside the conference, Naval Commanders interacted with think tanks during a special event called ‘Sagar Manthan’ on March 8.

INS Vikrant, India's first Indigenously built aircraft carrier.

This forum allowed discussions with small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), innovators, and academic experts to explore ways to boost self-reliance in defence production and support Aatmanirbharta initiatives.