New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nasik Division held a private industry outreach program today, where they briefed 56 industry representatives on the upcoming Su-30MKI indigenous upgrade program on Thursday.

Last year, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, announced plans for these vital upgrades worth over Rupees 60,000 crores to the Indian Air Force's fleet of Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jets.

HAL’s Nasik Division organised a private industry outreach program today to appraise the private industry about participation in the upcoming Su-30MKI indigenous upgrade program. @DefProdnIndia @SpokespersonMoD @giridhararamane @gopalsutar pic.twitter.com/l4Cg1VYb0m — HAL (@HALHQBLR) March 7, 2024

Addressing the General BC Joshi memorial lecture at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Chaudhari revealed plans for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to upgrade the aircraft to shift its status from a Russian platform to an Indian one, which means the upgrades will be part of India’s indigenisation efforts. The upgrades, as per reports, aim to achieve 78 percent indigenization of the Sukhoi-30 aircraft.