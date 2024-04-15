DRDO's Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Proves its Mettle in Latest Test

Advertisement

Rajasthan: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful trials of the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System at PFFR in Rajasthan on Saturday. The trials, conducted in the presence of the user team, showcased remarkable performance in both missile and warhead functionality.

Developmental Trials of indigenously Designed and Developed Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile System (MPATGM) was successfully carried out and the system is now ready for Final User Evaluation Trails @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/9YeOTUFDrM — DRDO (@DRDO_India)

According to a press release by DRDO, the MPATGM Weapon System is an indigenously designed and developed system comprising the MPATGM, Man Portable Launcher, Target Acquisition System (TAS), and Fire Control Unit (FCU). Derived from India's Nag ATGM, the MPATGM is a third-generation fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile developed by DRDO in collaboration with Indian defence contractor VEM Technologies Private Limited.

Advancements in Trials and System Features

The press release highlights the successful completion of an adequate number of missile firing trials aimed at achieving compliance with the complete operational envelope outlined in the GSQR (Infantry, Indian Army). Penetration trials of the Tandem Warhead System of MPATGM have been completed, demonstrating its capability to defeat modern armour-protected Main Battle Tanks (MBTs). Notably, the MPATGM system boasts day/night and top attack capabilities, along with dual-mode seeker functionality, enhancing its effectiveness in tank warfare scenarios.

With the conclusion of development and successful technology demonstrations, the MPATGM system is now poised for final user evaluation trials, paving the way for its induction into the Indian Army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials, describing it as a crucial step towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO also extended congratulations to the teams involved in the trials, acknowledging their dedication and expertise.

Key Characteristics of MPATGM

The MPATGM is characterized by its low weight and compact design, featuring a long cylindrical missile with two groups of radial fins. Equipped with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) shaped charge warhead, the missile has a length of approximately 130 cm and a diameter of about 12 cm. It is designed with a collapsible tripod and launch tube made of aluminum and carbon fiber to reduce weight, with the entire system weighing 14.5 kg. The command launch unit (CLU) weighs 14.25 kg and combines a laser designator with a digital all-weather sight.

The MPATGM incorporates advanced imaging infrared homing (IIR) sensors and integrated avionics, enabling precise targeting and top attack capability. It shares similarities with ATGMs such as America's FGM-148 Javelin and Israel's Spike, reflecting its state-of-the-art design and technological advancements.

The successful trials of the MPATGM Weapon System underscore DRDO's commitment to indigenous defence manufacturing and technological innovation, further strengthening India's capabilities in the realm of defence and security.