Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

HAL's Tejas Mk-1A Completes Successful Maiden Flight, Boosts National Pride

The first production series flight of the LCA Tejas Mark-1A, an advanced variant of the indigenous fighter jet, completed its maiden flight in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Exercise Poorvi Akash
LCA Tejas | Image:X/@EAC_IAF
  • 3 min read
Bengaluru: The first production series fighter of LCA Tejas Mark-1A, a highly anticipated advanced variant of the LCA Mk-1 already inducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), completed its maiden flight on Thursday in Bengaluru. Conducted at the HAL facility, the maiden flight, lasting 18 minutes, marked a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Tejas Mk-1A comes equipped with a host of enhancements, including digital radar warning receivers, superior AESA radar, advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, and external self-protection jammer pods. These upgrades aim to bolster the aircraft's combat effectiveness and situational awareness on the battlefield.  

Strategic importance and PM Modi’s endorsement  

With the successful completion of the maiden flight, HAL, the Defence PSU responsible for manufacturing the Tejas Mk-1A, is poised to begin delivery of 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft between March 2024 and February 2028. This is in line with the contractual obligations outlined in the Rs 46,898 crore contract signed in 2021 for the procurement of 83 improved Tejas Mark-1A jets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight in a Tejas trainer aircraft in October 2023, followed by his public endorsement of the indigenous fighter, underscored the government's confidence in India's indigenous defence capabilities. Modi's historic flight, making him the first Prime Minister to fly in a fighter jet, served as a symbolic gesture of support for the Tejas program.  

IAF's reliance on Tejas and international recognition  

The Indian Air Force (IAF) views the Tejas as critical to addressing the depletion in the number of its fighter squadrons, currently down to just 31 compared to the minimum requirement of 42 to tackle potential threats from China and Pakistan. The Tejas is poised to become the mainstay of the IAF, replacing foreign jets and bolstering India's defence capabilities.

In line to make Tejas the backbone of the IAF's fleet, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted acceptance of necessity (AON) for an additional 97 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft. An order for these aircraft is expected pending final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on security (CCS), further highlighting the government's commitment to indigenous defence production.   

Despite initial scepticism, the Tejas program has evolved into a symbol of India's aerospace prowess, showcased at multiple defence and aero shows worldwide. However, the recent loss of a Tejas Mk 1 fighter aircraft in an air crash on March 12 serves as a reminder of the challenges inherent in indigenous fighter development.  

The successful maiden flight of the Tejas Mk-1A represents a significant achievement for India's indigenous defence industry, marking a step forward in reducing dependence on imports and bolstering national security. With ongoing efforts to enhance capabilities and expand production, the Tejas is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding India's airspace and asserting its strategic autonomy on the global stage. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Whatsapp logo