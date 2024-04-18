In Biggest Defence Export Deal, India to Deliver First BrahMos Missile, Launchers to Philippines

Philippines aside, several Southeast Asian countries have shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos weapon system. | Image:BrahMos Aerospace

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Philippines is all set to receive its inaugural batch of the BrahMos supersonic missiles on Friday thus marking a significant milestone in India's debut in a major defence export agreement.

On the late night of Friday, April 18, the initial shipment of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles will embark on its journey to the Philippines from Nagpur aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.

Advertisement

Facilitating the transportation were three civilian Freightliners, accompanied by the impressive addition of an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster. The inclusion of the IAF C-17 underscores not only the logistical scale of the operation but also highlights the strategic partnership between India and the Philippines.

The shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on April 19, 2024, further cementing the commencement of this pivotal defence cooperation between the two nations.

Advertisement

The ambitious USD 375 million agreement that was finalised in January 2022 represents the biggest defence export India has ever undertaken with a foreign nation.

The agreement, marking India's inaugural significant international defence export venture, pertains to a shore-based version of an anti-ship cruise missile boasting a range of 290 kilometres. Its timing is notable as it coincides with the Philippines' ongoing maritime tensions with China.