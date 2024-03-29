×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Indian Army’s Airawat Gagan Rakshaks validate Shilka Anti-Aircraft Weapon to prepare for future wars

The Indian Army's Kharga Corps recently conducted an integrated firing exercise featuring the ZSU-23-4 "Shilka" anti-aircraft weapon system.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
ZSU-23-4 Shilka
ZSU-23-4 Shilka | Image:ADGPI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ambala: Troops from the Indian Army’s Kharga Corps, also known as Airawat Gagan Rakshaks recently conducted an integrated firing exercise to put to the test, the skills necessary for defence against airborne threats. During the exercise, the Indian Army employed the ZSU-23-4, better known as the ‘Shilka’ anti-aircraft weapon system to validate detection and neutralization capabilities against aerial targets including Swarm Drones in preparation for future wars.

The ZSU-23-4 "Shilka" holds a significant place in the annals of the Indian military as a highly effective Soviet self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon system (SPAAG). Its name, derived from the Shilka River in Russia, belies its formidable capabilities on the battlefield. Equipped with four 23 mm autocannons, it earned the moniker "sewing machine" from Afghan soldiers due to the rhythmic sound of its cannons firing.  

Indian Army's Upgraded Version  

The Indian Army utilizes an upgraded variant of the ZSU-23-4, developed in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) of India and Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI). This modernized version features cutting-edge enhancements, including an advanced 3D active phased array radar, electro-optical fire control systems, and a new Caterpillar diesel engine. Capable of operating despite enemy jamming, the upgraded systems boast an extended target detection range of over 15 km and function efficiently in extreme temperatures ranging from 55°C to minus 40°C. 

ZSU-23-4 Shilka | Credit- PIB

The ZSU-23-4 SPAAG revolutionized air defence with its radar-guided system, offering exceptional effectiveness against enemy aircraft and helicopters in varied weather and lighting conditions. Its remarkable attributes include a high density, rate, and accuracy of fire. Notably, each autocannon can independently fire different types of projectiles from separate belts, typically OFZT incendiary fragmentation and BZT armour-piercing tracer rounds. The recommended loading ratio of three OFZT rounds to one BZT round, with every tenth BZT round equipped with a "copper remover," ensured optimal performance.  

Advertisement

Enhanced Performance  

With upgraded capabilities, the ZSU-23-4 can effectively engage targets flying at speeds of up to 450 miles per hour at distances of up to 2,500 meters. This enhanced performance ensures robust air defence capabilities, contributing to the safeguarding of critical assets and personnel. The purpose of the upgrade is to prolong the operational lifespan of the air defence system by 15 years, enhancing the Indian Army's readiness and defence posture.  

Advertisement

In a testament to its commitment to modernization, the Indian Army awarded a substantial contract worth US$104 million for the upgrade of 48 ZSU-23-4 air defence systems. This investment underscores the importance of maintaining cutting-edge capabilities to effectively counter evolving threats and uphold national security interests. The ZSU-23-4 "Shilka" remains an indispensable asset in the arsenal of the Indian Army, embodying reliability, firepower 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

a minute ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

4 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

5 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

7 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

12 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

13 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

16 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

17 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

18 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

18 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

18 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

19 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

19 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

20 minutes ago
Earthquake in Washington DC

Earthquake Jolts Greece

23 minutes ago
Taliban lash, detain Afghan girls for violating dress code

Afghan Women's Lives at

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo