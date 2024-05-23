Marine Corps Modernizes with New Radar Technologies and Expanded Counter-Drone Portfolio

The Marine Corps is also transforming its light armored vehicle portfolio, focusing on the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV). | Image:US Marine Corps

California: Amidst efforts to modernize, the US Marine Corps is bolstering its capabilities through the development of new radars and innovative counter-drone systems. Spearheaded by the Program Executive Office Land Systems, the Marine Corps aims to optimize existing technology while rapidly fielding new systems to fortify its portfolio.

In a bid to enhance its expeditionary radars program, the Marine Corps is expanding beyond the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR). Chief Stephen Bowdren revealed plans for a passive radar, complementing the active G/ATOR, crucial for future warfare scenarios such as expeditionary advanced base operations. The Corps is integrating an Army passive radar prototype to create the Multi-Domain Radar for a Contested Environment (MuDRaCE) system and the Medium-Range Air Defense Radar (MARAUDER) to be deployed expeditiously.

Countering Drone Threats

The ground-based air defence portfolio is making significant strides, with operational assessments of the Medium-Range Intercept Capability underway. Bowdren emphasized the imminent completion of operational tests for both light and regular versions of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System, slated for fielding within the next 12 to 18 months. The program's agile approach, integrating existing sensors and technology, underscores the Marine Corps' commitment to swiftly countering drone threats.

Amidst evolving reconnaissance needs, the US Marine Corps navigates a transformation in its light armoured vehicle portfolio, particularly the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV). As the Corps reevaluates its reconnaissance mission, discussions centre on a blend of manned and unmanned vehicles across diverse terrains.

The future of reconnaissance hinges on a spectrum of programs and equipment, with the ARV poised as a linchpin within the suite of systems. The Marine Corps explores the synergy between the ARV and a range of assets, including Ultra Light Tactical Vehicles, surface craft, and aerial systems. Bowdren highlighted ongoing experimentation to delineate the optimal configuration for meeting reconnaissance objectives.

The Marine Corps is actively collaborating with industry to advance ARV-30 prototypes, featuring a 30mm cannon akin to that on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle. With a focus on agility, the Corps remains committed to the ARV family of vehicles, despite procurement timelines remaining fluid. Bowdren affirmed the office's determination to drive progress within available resources, ensuring readiness for future operational demands.