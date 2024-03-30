Updated March 29th, 2024 at 23:51 IST
Rising Sun BrahMos Missile Strike Over Andaman & Nicobar Islands Showcases Strength of Indian Army
The Indian Army carried out the Rising Sun BrahMos missile strike with precision over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 29.
- Defence
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Port Blair: The Indian Army carried out a BrahMos missile strike over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. This was part of its exercise to showcase the strength of the Indian Army and its capability to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region. As per a report in ANI, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army has released a statement about the exercise.
"In a breathtaking display of precision and strength of the Indian Army's conventional Deterrence, the Rising Sun missile specialists displayed their long-range targeting capabilities today. The BrahMos missile soared high above the Andaman And Nicobar Islands, igniting the skies with its unparalleled might. The Rising Sun BrahMos warriors showcased their capability as a formidable force for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. With the calculated strike hitting its mark precisely, this event serves as a poignant reminder of India's steadfast dedication to defending its sovereignty and fostering regional stability," said the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.
Advertisement
Watch: Rising Sun BrahMos Missile Strike Over Andaman & Nicobar Islands Showcases Strength of Indian Army
This exercise of the Indian Army has further strengthened the confidence of the nation in the country’s defence capabilities and accomplishments.
Advertisement
Published March 29th, 2024 at 23:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.