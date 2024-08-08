Published 12:38 IST, August 8th 2024
The Dark Side of DIY Drones: How Online Resources are Fuelling the Modern Warfare
The Islamic State and other violent non-state actors (VNSAs) have utilized DIY drones for various purposes, including strategic communication.
- Defence
- 5 min read
Reported by: Kiran Raju
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The online availability of drone technology has democratized access, empowering malicious actors to execute sophisticated attacks. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
12:38 IST, August 8th 2024