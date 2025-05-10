Here's How Indian Armed Forces Used Spy Drones To 'Troll' Pakistan Air Defence Systems Before Carrying Out Actual Attack

In the latest escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, India launched a drone attack on several air bases in Pakistan, including the Nur Khan Air Base, where the headquarters of the Pakistan Army is located. The strike was in response to Pakistan’s launch of a fresh swarm of drones on the night of May 9, aiming to strike India’s military establishments. However, India’s air defense system successfully intercepted and neutralized the attacks.

Explosions were heard at the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases after India launched surface-to-air missiles targeting Pakistan’s military establishments on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10.

The Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, which houses the headquarters of the Pakistan Army, is located approximately 10 kilometres from Islamabad.

How Did India Carry Out the Attacks?

With the aim of avenging the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India has been targeting Pakistani military establishments and civilian areas in an effort to root out threats to its citizens along the border. In a strategic move, India deployed a swarm of surveillance drones over Pakistani airspace, followed by weaponized drones, to gather crucial intelligence and execute the strikes with precision. Pakistan’s failure to intercept the Indian drones to target its locations makes it evident that the IAF (Indian Air Force) foxed the PAF (Pakistan Air Force) in a battle of wits. The Indian strikes caused damage to Rawalpindi Stadium just hours before a scheduled Pakistan Super League cricket match on Thursday. Videos from the scene, shared by Pakistani locals, showed the extent of the damage.

According to reports, the drone incursions triggered panic among Pakistani forces, leading to the physical relocation of key assets to avoid further damage.

Hear It From a Pakistani Source

In an explosive revelation, Dr. Qamar Cheema, an Islamabad-based academic and strategic analyst, said India initially deployed "probe" drones that hovered in Pakistani airspace to "troll" Pakistan’s air defence systems.

According to Cheema, these “probe” drones were used to assess the ground situation and locate defence systems by detecting their electromagnetic emissions.

In an audio message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Cheema explained how Indian drones were able to reach Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that PAF failed to engage with the Indian drones.

In his speech in Parliament yesterday, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clearly indicated that Pakistan had switched off its air defence systems to avoid revealing its locations, inadvertently allowing Indian drones to pass through Lahore and reach Rawalpindi unchallenged.