BIG BREAKING India Shoots Down 2 Pakistani Fighter Jets In Srinagar Using Akash Air Defence, Hunt For Pilots Underway

New Delhi: India has shot down two Pakistani fighter jets as Srinagar came under an air raid on the intervening night of May 9 and 10. The jets were shot down in the outskirts of Srinagar using Akash air defence and a search for the pilots is underway.

This comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22 which killed 26 people including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese tourist.

Several Indian cities have also been put on high alert in the wake of an escalating situation with Pakistan.

Amid the heightened tensions between the two nuclear nations, a recent development has seen Pakistan launch short-range Fattah-1 missiles targeting several Indian cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Udhampur, New Delhi, Jalandhar, and Sirsa.

However, the Indian Air Defence system effectively intercepted and shot down all the incoming missiles thwarting Pakistan's nefarious designs.

What Is Fattah-I Missile?

Fattah-I missile is Iran's first hypersonic ballistic missile. This Iranian hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile was developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Its high maneuverability and speed is known to help it evade missile defense systems.

According to Iran, the Fattah-I missile can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere. It has the capability to bypass missile defenses.