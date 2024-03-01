DRDO successfully conducts flight tests of VSHORADS missiles off the coast of Odisha | Image:X/ DRDO

Chandipur: In the latest development in India’s defence sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles further widening the indigenous capability of the country’s defence. The successful tests of the missiles were conducted on February 28 and 29 consecutively from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha.

As per information, these tests, which were carried out from a launcher off the coast of Odisha from Integrated Test Range located in Chandipur, were conducted against high-speed unmanned aerial targets.

Additionally, these high-speed unmanned aerial targets were kept under different interception scenarios.

During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives, said official sources.

