DRDO-Industry Partnership Can Make India Global Hub for Defence Manufacturing: Rajnath Singh at Vimarsh 2026

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the industry can make India a global hub for defence manufacturing. Singh said that research and development in the defence sector cannot be achieved through the efforts of only the government or DRDO, but requires a collaborative approach.

Addressing the DRDO–Industry Synergy Meet, ‘VIMARSH 2026’, in New Delhi, the Defence Minister said, “In the Defence sector, for Research and Development, DRDO is today the apex organisation. However, it is also a truth that, for Research and Development in the Defence sector, the efforts of only the government or DRDO are not sufficient. It is a collaborative effort. And this collaboration itself is the core message of this discourse 2026. The partnership between DRDO and Industry alone can make India a global hub for Defence Manufacturing.”

The Defence Minister highlighted the reforms undertaken in the defence sector in recent years, including the Positive Indigenisation List, the Make in India initiative, iDEX, ADITI and the allocation of 25 per cent of the Defence R&D budget to the private sector. He said that the government has taken steps to ensure that India moves away from dependence on defence imports and towards self-reliance.

“The reforms we've seen in the Defence Sector in the recent few years are unprecedented. Under the vision and leadership of our Prime Minister ji, we have taken several game-changing decisions. Whether it is the Positive Indigenisation List, the ‘Make in India’ initiative, iDEX, ADITI, or the decision to allocate 25% of the Defence R&D budget to the private sector, you've all seen it, felt it. We have done everything to ensure that we do not remain dependent on imports in the Defence sector, but instead move towards self-reliance,” he said.

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Clarifying the meaning of self-reliance, he said it should not only mean developing components, missiles, weapon systems and platforms within the country but should become part of the nation's character and approach. “I would like to clarify one thing. When I say self-reliance, it does not merely mean that we are developing some components, some missiles, some weapon equipment, and platforms here. Self-Reliance should be a part of our character. It should be a part of our attitude. A country that has its own technology also has the power to determine its own future. Therefore, in our soul, in our mind, in our thoughts, in our consciousness, there should be a sense of self-reliance,” Singh said.

Singh said DRDO has knowledge and technology, industries have manufacturing capability, start-ups have innovation and agility, while the youth have the vision of a new India. The Defence Minister expressed confidence that the discussions at VIMARSH 2026 would reach laboratories, industries, start-ups and universities, contributing to the security of the nation's borders and strengthening India's economy.

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“Today, DRDO has the knowledge and technology, Industry has the scale and manufacturing capability, Start-ups have the innovation and agility, and our youth have the dream of a new India. When these four forces come together, no goal will remain impossible. When these four forces move forward in one direction, no power in the world can stop India's defence capability,” he said.

“I am confident that the discourse emerging from ‘VIMARSH 2026’ will reach laboratories; it will reach industries, it will reach start-ups, it will reach universities, and ultimately, it will be evident in the security of the nation’s borders and the strength of India’s economy. May our discussions not merely speak of development; may our discussions pave the way for development. And this will be the greatest success of VIMARSH 2026,” Singh further said.