Agni-VI: DRDO Ready for 12,000km Range ICBM with MIRV Tech

In a recent update on India’s ballistic missile programme, the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) has declared its readiness to start work on the Agni-VI missile once it gets formal approval from the Government of India.

During the ANI National Security Summit, DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat said the Agni-VI remains a government decision, but he also made sure to emphasize that the organisation is fully prepared to complete this.

He said, “It is the government’s decision. We are ready whenever the government gives us the go-ahead.”

#WATCH | ANI National Security Summit 2.0 | On Agni-VI ballistic missile, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat says, "It is the government's decision. We are ready whenever the government gives us the go-ahead." pic.twitter.com/27OKGTxY3Q — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

Advancing India's Strategic Deterrence

The Agni-VI ballistic missile is said to be a more advanced ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) that offers extended range capabilities over the current Agni series missiles, allowing India to have better attack and deterrence capabilities during conflicts.

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The DRDO Chairman also talked about the progress of India’s hypersonic weapon programme and said that the LR-AShM (Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile) hypersonic guided vehicle has also reached an advanced stage of development, with initial trials expected in the near future.

Hypersonic Development: Glide vs. Cruise

Moreover, he noted that the DRDO is currently developing the hypersonic glide missile and the hypersonic cruise vehicle together, though the glide variant is further ahead in the process.

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While describing the hypersonic cruise missile, he said that this system is powered throughout its flight by scramjet engines; on the other hand, the hypersonic glide missile relies on a booster for initial speed before gliding unpowered to its target.

He said, “The glide missile will come out first. We should be doing the first trials fairly soon.”

Agni-VI Capabilities and Range

Agni-VI is anticipated to be a substantial leap forward from the Agni-V, significantly strengthening India's intercontinental strike capabilities. Although official designs are classified, defence analysts and intelligence reports suggest it will be a four-stage, solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with an operational range of 10,000 to 12,000 km.

A key feature is expected to be Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, enabling a single missile to carry up to ten separate warheads, each capable of hitting a different target. To counter advanced missile defence systems, the missile is also likely to be equipped with Maneuverable Re-entry Vehicles (MaRVs), various decoys, and radar-absorbent materials to ensure penetration.

Strategic Features of the Agni-VI

The Agni-VI represents a major evolution in India's strategic arsenal, building upon the foundations of the Agni-V. Below are the core technical and operational capabilities expected from this advanced missile system:

Advanced Propulsion and Design: Engineered as a four-stage Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), the Agni-VI utilizes solid-fuel propellants. This design ensures quicker launch readiness and higher reliability compared to liquid-fueled alternatives.

Engineered as a four-stage Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), the Agni-VI utilizes solid-fuel propellants. This design ensures quicker launch readiness and higher reliability compared to liquid-fueled alternatives. MIRV Integration: A defining characteristic of the Agni-VI is its capability to carry Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV). This technology enables a single missile to deploy 10 to 12 nuclear warheads, each capable of being directed toward a unique, separate target.

A defining characteristic of the Agni-VI is its capability to carry Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV). This technology enables a single missile to deploy 10 to 12 nuclear warheads, each capable of being directed toward a unique, separate target. Global Reach: While official figures remain classified, strategic analysts estimate the missile’s operational range to be between 8,000 km and 12,000 km. At the upper end of these estimates, the missile provides India with a near-global strike capability.

While official figures remain classified, strategic analysts estimate the missile’s operational range to be between 8,000 km and 12,000 km. At the upper end of these estimates, the missile provides India with a near-global strike capability. Versatile Launch Platforms: To ensure a credible second-strike capability, the Agni-VI is being developed for multi-platform deployment. It is expected to be launched from mobile land-based launchers as well as from the future S-5 class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).

Political Clearance for Strategic Programmes

According to Dr. Kamat, the development of such strategic systems follows a clear protocol. Final authorization for projects of this magnitude is reserved for the nation's highest political leadership. This is because long-range ICBMs are powerful instruments of global deterrence with significant geopolitical implications.