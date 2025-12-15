Updated 15 December 2025 at 20:42 IST
Drones, AI Sysems And Satellite Imagery: Indian Army Showcases High-Tech Aerial Warfare Capabilities At Vijay Diwas Celebrations
The Indian Army unveiled new aerial warfare upgrades in New Delhi on the ocassion of Vijay Diwas, showcasing robust systems built to guard the country against dynamic, digital, and AI-driven geopolitical threats.
The Indian Army, on Monday showcased an array of new upgrades to the aerial warfare capabilities in New Delhi providing a sneak-peak into the robust aerial systems guarding the country from dynamic, digital and AI-driven geopolitical threats. The display was a part of the showcase at the Amy Chief's official residence on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.
The stunning display included, among others, an AI-Based Satellite Imagery Analysis Systems which would be a major boost to geospatial intel capabilities along with other unmanned systems.
Next-Gen Varuna High-Altitude VTOL steals the show
Besides the high-tech systems that have boosted India's military capabilities, the special showcase also featured the Next-Gen Varuna High-Altitude VTOL (HVTOL), a dual-use aerial vehicle designed to significantly enhance mobility in extreme and inaccessible terrain. A made-in-India system, the Varuna HVTOL is a two-man tactical aerial vehicle capable of vertical take-off and landing, featuring a hybrid system that allows for advanced mission capabilities at high altitudes.
Skynet Intel Tool extracts data from captured Pakistani drone
Another cutting-edge addition to the arsenal included the Skynet Intel Tool which is a drone analysis equipment that enables the army to track-down/extract operational information from recovered enemy drones.
During the showcase, the army demonstrated the efficacy of the tool by demonstrating how the system helped identify a Pakistani drone of Turkish origin that was shot down on May 10 during the high-tension military engagement - Operation Sindoor.
According to military officials, the Pakistani Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was deployed from Lahore in Pakistan and was meant to target important army installations in Punjab. However, before the drone could wreak any havoc it was brought down by India's integrated air defence network.
