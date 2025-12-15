Drones, AI Sysems And Satellite Imagery: Indian Army Showcases High-Tech Aerial Warfare Capabilities At Vijay Diwas Celebrations

The Indian Army, on Monday showcased an array of new upgrades to the aerial warfare capabilities in New Delhi providing a sneak-peak into the robust aerial systems guarding the country from dynamic, digital and AI-driven geopolitical threats. The display was a part of the showcase at the Amy Chief's official residence on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

The stunning display included, among others, an AI-Based Satellite Imagery Analysis Systems which would be a major boost to geospatial intel capabilities along with other unmanned systems.

Next-Gen Varuna High-Altitude VTOL steals the show

Besides the high-tech systems that have boosted India's military capabilities, the special showcase also featured the Next-Gen Varuna High-Altitude VTOL (HVTOL), a dual-use aerial vehicle designed to significantly enhance mobility in extreme and inaccessible terrain. A made-in-India system, the Varuna HVTOL is a two-man tactical aerial vehicle capable of vertical take-off and landing, featuring a hybrid system that allows for advanced mission capabilities at high altitudes.

Skynet Intel Tool extracts data from captured Pakistani drone

Another cutting-edge addition to the arsenal included the Skynet Intel Tool which is a drone analysis equipment that enables the army to track-down/extract operational information from recovered enemy drones.

During the showcase, the army demonstrated the efficacy of the tool by demonstrating how the system helped identify a Pakistani drone of Turkish origin that was shot down on May 10 during the high-tension military engagement - Operation Sindoor.