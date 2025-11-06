Republic World
6 November 2025

‘Eagle on Every Arm’: Army Accelerates Indigenous Drone Capability For ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

The Southern Command, leading the charge through its pioneering initiative ‘Eagle on Every Arm’, has created a robust in-house ecosystem for the design, development and large-scale production of combat-ready drones, transforming India’s self-reliant vision into a tangible operational capability.

Deepti Verma
The Army is rapidly advancing its indigenous drone ecosystem under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with the Southern Command leading the charge through its pioneering initiative 'Eagle on Every Arm'.
New Delhi: In a major stride towards self-reliance and battlefield innovation, the Army is rapidly advancing its indigenous drone ecosystem under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with the Southern Command leading the charge through its pioneering initiative “Eagle on Every Arm”.

The initiative has created a robust in-house ecosystem for the design, development and large-scale production of combat-ready drones, transforming India’s self-reliant vision into a tangible operational capability.

Leveraging the technical expertise of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and working in close collaboration with India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Southern Command’s Drone Hubs are spearheading the creation of a new generation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

These drones are being purpose-built for surveillance, precision strikes and electronic warfare, offering the Army greater operational flexibility and autonomy in high-risk environments.

The indigenous platforms were recently field-tested during Exercise Trishul, where they demonstrated exceptional precision, endurance and resilience under contested conditions. Their successful performance marks a significant milestone in integrating indigenous technology into the Army’s operational framework.

Officials said the results from Exercise Trishul validated the Army’s growing ability to deploy homegrown drone systems capable of real-time battlefield awareness and networked operations, thereby enhancing its tactical superiority.

Positioned at the forefront of technological transformation, the Southern Command continues to deepen its focus on innovation, industry collaboration and tactical application, reinforcing the Army’s evolution into a tech-enabled and future-ready force.

A senior Army officer noted that the “Eagle on Every Arm” initiative reflects the Army’s determination to not just adapt to technological change but to lead it, ensuring a decisive edge across the full spectrum of modern warfare.

Deepti Verma

6 November 2025