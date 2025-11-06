Rajnath Singh Reviews Border Security In Jaisalmer, Calls for Future-Ready Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during 'Capability Demonstration Exercise', featuring integrated operations by new formations such as the Bhairav Battalion and Ashni Platoon, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. | Image: X

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): On a two-day visit to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan from October 23-24 to attend the Army Commanders’ Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the operational preparedness of the Army and addressed senior military leadership on strengthening India’s comprehensive security framework.

During detailed deliberations, the Army’s top brass briefed Rajnath Singh on the prevailing security situation along the borders and within the hinterland.

Key strategic themes discussed included Grey Zone Warfare and the Army’s roadmap for Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation (JAI).

Addressing the conference, Rajnath Singh emphasised that the Armed Forces must adopt dynamic and future-oriented planning to address both long-term and short-term security challenges in light of the evolving geopolitical scenario.

He lauded the Army’s contributions across diverse domains from border security and humanitarian assistance to defence diplomacy and internal security, calling their efforts “a pillar of India’s nation-building”.

The Defence Minister also visited the Jaisalmer War Museum, where he paid homage to fallen heroes and interacted with troops during the traditional Barakhana, commending their dedication and commitment to service.

On the sidelines of the conference, Rajnath Singh inaugurated “Shaurya Van”, a unique cactus garden created by the Army to promote the ecological and medicinal value of desert flora. He appreciated the initiative for contributing to water conservation and environmental sustainability in the arid region.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Defence Minister also visited the forward areas of Tanot and Laungewala, where he laid a wreath at the iconic Laungewala Yudh Sthal in memory of soldiers who fought in the 1971 war. At the site, he inaugurated “Chandpuri Hall”, an audio-visual room dedicated to Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, MVC, VSM, who led the valiant defence of Laungewala. Veterans of the battle were felicitated and Singh reviewed several infrastructure projects aimed at developing the site into a national symbol of valour and resilience.

Rajnath Singh also witnessed a dynamic “Capability Demonstration Exercise”, featuring integrated operations by new formations such as the Bhairav Battalion and Ashni Platoon, alongside cutting-edge technologies inducted for modern warfare. The exercise underscored the Army’s commitment to force modernisation and capability development, blending tradition with innovation.

Rajnath Singh further inaugurated several technology-driven initiatives, including Edge Data Centres for the Konark and Fire & Fury Corps — part of a broader plan to equip all Army Corps with such centres by next year. He also launched the Equipment Helpline, Sainik Yatri Mitra App and released the “Defence Millet Dishes Compendium” compiled by the ASC Centre & College, Bengaluru. Additionally, “Naman Centres” were inaugurated to facilitate veterans and the next of kin of service personnel.

In his address, Rajnath Singh underscored that defence diplomacy, aatmanirbharta, information warfare, infrastructure development and force modernisation must remain central pillars of India’s national security doctrine. Praising the Armed Forces for their professionalism and courage, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing them with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to ensure operational readiness.

Referring to the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor, he reiterated that India’s defence establishment remains resolute in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.