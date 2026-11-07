‘Enemy Spreads Rumours on Social Media, Uses Drones, Launches Cyberattacks’: Rajnath Singh on Modern Warfare

Siliguri, West Bengal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underlined that modern warfare has moved far beyond traditional battlefield confrontations, with adversaries now relying on social media to spread rumours, drones to surveil sensitive sites, and cyberattacks to undermine systems.

Speaking to troops at a ‘Bada Khana’ Diwali celebration at the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps in Sukna, Singh said hybrid warfare, proxy conflicts, cyber operations, drone intrusions and information warfare are occurring simultaneously.

“Today, war has many dimensions. Hybrid warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone incursions and information warfare all take place simultaneously. Today, the enemy often does not come directly to the border; instead, it spreads rumours on social media. It uses drones to monitor our sensitive locations. It tries to weaken our systems through cyberattacks,” he said.

The Defence Minister stressed that the role of armed forces personnel has expanded. They must now act not only as warriors in conventional battles but also as vigilant sentinels guarding every front against emerging threats.

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Singh emphasised that military strength rests on both technological progress and high morale.

“If India is to become a developed nation and have the world’s strongest military, we must focus not only on the technological advancement of our armed forces but also on boosting their morale. The higher our armed forces’ morale, the higher India’s military development will soar,” he said.

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He assured the soldiers of the unwavering support of the government and the people of India, stating that every effort would be made to ensure no soldier ever feels alone.

Singh also conveyed Diwali greetings, noting that his visit was not a formal one but an opportunity to share the festival with “family members.” He described Diwali as a festival of togetherness that moves from darkness to light and from individual concerns to a sense of community, with the ‘Bada Khana’ itself serving as a living example of that spirit among personnel from diverse cultural, linguistic and regional backgrounds.