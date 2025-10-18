‘Every Facet of Modern Warfare’: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Reveals How Op Sindoor's ‘Synergy’ Became India's Strongest Weapon

Republic World is hosting its first-ever Forces Conclave 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi on Saturday. The event is themed around “Living in the Era of Global Conflicts”, bringing together India’s top military leadership and strategic thinkers. The event started with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami setting the tone with a powerful speech, and then invited the first guest speaker, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi (PVSM, AVSM). During his speech, he opened up about Operation Sindoor and how it brought three forces together, working in sync.

'Synergy Between Three Forces Shook People'

While addressing the audience, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi expressed his astonishment over the freedom given to forces during Operation Sindoor. "Armed forces were given 100 per cent freedom. Never have I ever seen such to happen in part of the world. The synergy and the politico-military fusion make India so a great country today," he said.

"Every facet of modern warfare we discuss was evident in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor. It was like a rhythmic orchestra wherein all songs played together in various decibels. To put it in simple words, Rafale meant to Rashtra, Jawan to Jahaan worked in harmony,” he continued.

Opening up about the mission that was carried out earlier this year, he said, "In just 88 hours a new chapter was written in the history of warfare. Pakistan was compelled to seek a cessation of hostilities as the operation shattered its illusion, struck deep into its heartland, including Punjab and Rawalpindi and punctured the nuclear bogi that had long constrained conventional response. What we achieved through Operation Sindoor was not by coinsidence but by deliberate design, driven by foresight, preparation and organisational transformation."

He called this synergy their "strong point", shaking others. "To drive synergy, which became the strong point, and which actually shook the others that how can they be so together, closely working together and in unison. I think that was something phenomenal and that has given us so much of results. Operation sindoor also revealed deeper truth about change in character of that mordern conficts cannot be confine to single domains," he added.

Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to the world about how India responds in this new-age battlefield.

All About The Forces Conclave