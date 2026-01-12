Fire-And-Forget Missile: DRDO Successfully Tests Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Against Moving Target | WATCH

Ahilya Nagar: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday successfully tested a Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) against a moving target. The successful flight test of the third generation fire-and-forget missile was conducted in Kharjuna Khare (KK) Ranges of Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar.

DRDO Chairman and Secretary of Department of Defence R&D, Dr Samir V Kamat, said that the trial target was successfully conducted, thereby leading the weapon system for induction into the Indian Army.

The MPATGM has been indigenously developed and consists of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies like Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker, all electric Control Actuation System, Fire Control System, Tandem Warhead, propulsion system and high performance sighting system, which are developed by DRDO's sister laboratories - Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune and Instruments Research and Development Establishment, Dehradun.

The Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur had developed the Thermal Target System to simulate the target tank. According to a press release, the warhead is capable of defeating modern main Battle Tanks. The missile can be launched from Tripod or Military Vehicle Launcher.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, DCPP Partners and Industry for the successful test of Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile with top attack capability and termed it an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

