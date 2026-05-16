Ready For Takeoff? First Domestic C295 Military Aircraft To Fly Out Soon; Used by US To Rescue Pilots From Iran

Vadodara: The first "Made-in-India" Airbus C295 military transport aircraft is nearing its highly anticipated roll-out from the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The development is a watershed moment for the country's aerospace sector, as it officially breaks the decades-long monopoly held by the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over military aircraft production.

This is the first time a private-sector enterprise has established an end-to-end production line for a military aircraft in India.

Iran Rescue Connection

The global reputation of the Airbus C295 as a formidable and highly dependable multi-role platform was recently spotlighted on the international stage.

Advertisement

The U.S. Air Force utilised this exact aircraft model during a high-stakes combat search-and-rescue (CSAR) mission to successfully extract two downed American fighter pilots from hostile territory in Iran.

The successful execution of that high-risk operation underscored the aircraft’s versatility, advanced electronic warfare suites, and unique tactical capabilities.

Advertisement

Key Tactical Features of C295

The twin-engine turboprop aircraft is universally regarded as a game-changer for transport logistics, designed to operate under intense military conditions.

The C295 can seamlessly take off and land on short, austere, and unpaved airstrips ranging from just 320 to 670 meters. It can transport up to 9.5 tons of cargo, 70 fully-equipped soldiers, or 48 paratroopers.

Unlike older transport models that rely on side doors, the C295 features a rear ramp that enables swift boarding for paratroopers and rapid loading of light vehicles and artillery.

Expanding the Indian Fleet

The roll-out stems from a massive Rs 21,935-crore landmark deal inked by the Government of India in 2021 to acquire 56 C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force's (IAF) ageing Avro-748 fleet.

Per the agreement, the first 16 fly-away aircraft were manufactured and delivered directly from Airbus's facility in Seville, Spain.

The remaining 40 aircraft are being built entirely within India through the TASL-Airbus joint venture, with over 85% of structural assembly and 13,000 sub-components integrated locally.