'Kya Jhalmuri Yaha Bhi Phauch Gai?': PM Modi's Bengal Election Reference Evokes Laughter Among Indian Diaspora In Netherlands | WATCH

Hague: Prime Minister Narendra Modi evoked laughter and applause from the Indian community in The Netherlands as he humorously made a reference to West Bengal elections and famous Bengali street food jhalmuri while addressing the diaspora in Hague.

Speaking to the Indian community in The Netherlands, PM Modi highlighted India's robust democratic growth and credited his administration's developmental work for inspiring historic voter turnouts.

During the event, he said, “Jab logo ke sapne sach hote hai, to loktantr par unka bharosa bhi majboot hota hai. Saathiyo, mai aapko haal ke Vidhan Sabha chunav ka udaharan deta hoon… (When people's dreams come true, their trust in democracy strengthens. Friends, I will give you example from the recent Assembly elections in India…)”

As PM Modi mentioned the recently-concluded elections, the Indian community started cheering, whistling and clapping enthusiastically. Continuing his speech, PM Modi started mentioning the states where the elections were held, “Assam, Bengal…”

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As he said “Bengal”, audience again burst into loud cheers and claps. Seeing the enthusiasm, PM Modi humorously asked, “Kya jhalmuri yaha bhi phauch gai? (Has jhalmuri reached here too?)” His light-hearted remark evoked laughter from the crowd, with whistles and cheers echoing in the venue.

As the crowd calmed down, the PM pointed to record voting percentages in states like Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam as proof of the electorate's faith in the government, while giving special praise to rising women's participation. Pointing to the enthusiastic crowd, PM Modi said that like them, voters in India are also excited.

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The Jhalmuri Reference

Jhalmuri is a famous street food in West Bengal made of puffed rice, lots of green chilies and a host of spices. The appetizer had found mentions during BJP's election campaign and later almost emerged as a political symbol in the bitter fight between the BJP and TMC.



In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his hectic poll campaign in West Bengal to savour jhalmuri from a local shop in Jhargram.

The PM interacting warmly with the shopkeeper and the locals as he sampled the freshly prepared jhalmuri. The brief stop turned into a mini public interaction, with excited locals cheering and clicking pictures.

PM Modi also shared a few pictures of his brief pause and tweeted, “In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious Jhalmuri in Jhargram.”

Following PM Modi's humble visit to the local shop, jhalmuri became a symbol of support to the BJP. Later, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Bengal, said, "Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC."

He also predicted BJP's win before the results were announced, saying jhalmuri will be handed out to people after the party wins the state Assembly elections.

‘Jhalmuri Goes Global’

The video of PM Modi mentioning the Indian snack in the Netherlands is doing rounds on social media. Commenting on the video, a netizen said, “From a roadside stall in Jhargram to a packed Indian diaspora event in the Netherlands… Jhalmuri just completed its global journey.”

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared the video saying, “JHALMURI GOES GLOBAL🔥”