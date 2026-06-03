Fourth Sudarshan S-400 Squadron Arrives in India, Boosting Long-Range Air Defence Capabilities

New Delhi: In a major boost to strengthen the long-range air defence capabilities of the country, the fourth squadron of the S-400 Sudarshan air defence systems reached India from Russia a few days ago.

The S-400 Sudarshan long-range air defence system from Russia reached India on a ship and will be deployed in the operational area very soon, defence sources told ANI.

The S-400 air defence system is part of a 2018 contract under which India was to acquire five S-400 squadrons from Russia, three of which arrived two years ago and the remaining two were delayed due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Sudarshan played a huge role in thwarting the Pakistan Air Force's capabilities during Operation Sindoor, where it secured the longest recorded surface-to-air kill by bringing down a high-value Pakistan Air Force surveillance aircraft flying at over 300 km.

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The fifth squadron of the S-400 air defence mission system is expected to reach India in the next few months.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has already cleared the acquisition of five more squadrons of the S-400s.

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India is also working on an indigenous programme, codenamed Project Kusha, to develop its own air defence systems capable of shooting down enemy drones at similar ranges as the Russian system.