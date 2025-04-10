China Doubles Down on Hybrid Warfare To Break Taiwan’s Will Without Firing a Single Bullet

China has activated a misinformation unit within the United Front Work Department to manipulate public sentiment in Taiwan. | Image: AP

Beijing, China - China has significantly ramped up its hybrid warfare strategies targeting Taiwan, blending cyberattacks with sophisticated disinformation efforts. These actions aim to destabilize Taiwanese society and challenge its sovereignty. The National Security Bureau (NSB) of Taiwan reports a doubling of daily cyberattacks in 2024, averaging 2.4 million incidents, predominantly attributed to Chinese cyber forces.

The NSB's analysis indicates that over 80% of these cyber offensives targeted government agencies, with the telecommunications sector experiencing a more than sixfold increase in security events. Techniques employed include advanced persistent threats, phishing emails, and exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities, aiming to infiltrate and disrupt critical infrastructure.

Disinformation campaigns aim to erode public trust and exploit societal divisions

In parallel, China has intensified its cognitive warfare tactics, establishing a dedicated misinformation unit under the United Front Work Department (UFWD). This unit disseminates false narratives to sow discord within Taiwan and undermine trust in its relationship with the United States. Themes propagated include skepticism about U.S. support and misleading information regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) overseas investments.

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau has identified instances where Chinese military drills were accompanied by coordinated disinformation efforts. False reports circulated online aimed to create confusion and panic among the Taiwanese populace, exemplifying the integrated approach of combining physical military actions with psychological operations.

Taiwan enhances defenses to counteract Beijing's multifaceted aggression

In response to these escalating threats, Taiwan is bolstering its cybersecurity infrastructure and public awareness initiatives. The government is collaborating with private sector experts to enhance resilience against cyber intrusions and disinformation campaigns. Additionally, efforts are underway to educate citizens on identifying and resisting misinformation, aiming to fortify societal cohesion against external manipulation.

The international community remains vigilant, recognizing the broader implications of China's actions on regional stability and global geopolitical dynamics. Taiwan's proactive measures underscore its commitment to safeguarding its democratic institutions and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region.