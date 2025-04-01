China Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Around Taiwan, Calls It a ‘Stern Warning’ Against Separatists

New Delhi, India - China has once again turned up the heat in the Taiwan Strait, launching joint military drills involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket force. Beijing described the move as a “stern warning” to what it calls separatist forces in Taiwan, as tensions in the region continue to escalate. The drills come just days after U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to countering Chinese aggression during his first visit to Asia.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence wasted no time in condemning the exercise, calling it an "irrational provocation" that threatens regional peace. “We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations. We firmly oppose the PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Standing guard at the forefront of freedom and democracy, we remain steadfast in defending our territorial sovereignty,” Taiwan’s defence ministry posted on X.

PLA Closes in as Taiwan Tracks Warships

China’s Eastern Theater Command described the drills as a show of force designed to "close in" on Taiwan from multiple directions. According to a PLA statement, the exercises focus on sea-air combat patrols, joint strikes on maritime and ground targets, and blockading key sea lanes. Beijing has framed the operation as a necessary step to protect what it sees as its national sovereignty.

Taiwan’s military has been closely tracking the movements of Chinese warships, reporting that 19 PLAN vessels, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong, were detected as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. The ships entered Taiwan’s response zone a day earlier, prompting Taipei to step up monitoring efforts. “The PRC continues to escalate military activities in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region, intensifying threats, challenging the international order, and undermining regional stability,” Taiwan’s defence ministry said. It called China the biggest “troublemaker” in the region.

Despite the rising tensions, Taiwan has maintained a cautious approach. “Our armed forces adhere to the principle of 'no escalation of conflict, no provocation of disputes,' responding prudently to grey-zone harassment to safeguard national sovereignty and the security of the people," the ministry added.

Taiwan Calls Out China's 'Reckless' Posturing

Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s National Security Council secretary-general, slammed China’s latest show of force as irresponsible and destabilizing. “It came without justification, violates international laws, and is totally unacceptable. Democracies need to condemn China for being a troublemaker,” Wu wrote on X.

This latest round of military pressure comes after a series of incidents that have put Taiwan on high alert. In February, Taipei detained the crew of a Chinese cargo ship suspected of cutting an undersea internet cable— the second such case in months. China has also increased the frequency of its aerial incursions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, fueling concerns that Beijing is gradually tightening the noose around the island.

With tensions running high, Beijing’s military posturing appears to be sending a clear message—not just to Taiwan, but also to Washington and its allies in the Indo-Pacific. While Taipei has vowed to stand firm, the latest escalation underscores the uneasy reality: the Taiwan Strait remains one of the world’s most dangerous flashpoints, with no sign of the tension easing anytime soon.