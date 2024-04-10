Advertisement

Beijing: Amid escalating tensions, China recently conducted "combat patrols" in the South China Sea. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command organized "joint naval and air combat patrols in the South China Sea" reports stated. The move comes as a response to the first joint military exercises between the US, Philippines, Japan, and Australia in the disputed waters. The announcement reflects Beijing's assertive stance in the region amidst heightened geopolitical rivalries.

In a thinly veiled critique of the US-led drills, the PLA Southern Theater Commander condemns military activities that disrupt stability in the South China Sea. The statement underscores China's determination to assert control over the contested waters and defend its strategic interests. Despite the lack of specific details, the announcement signals China's readiness to counter perceived threats and assert its dominance in the region.

China's Maritime Claims and International Disputes

China's assertiveness in the South China Sea has long been a source of contention among neighbouring countries and the international community. Beijing's expansive territorial claims, encompassing nearly all of the South China Sea, have been met with legal rebukes and diplomatic opposition. The 2016 ruling by the Hague court, which deemed China's claims baseless, has further fueled tensions in the region.

Despite international condemnation, China has continued to assert its sovereignty over key maritime territories, disregarding the rights of neighbouring nations. The recent accusations by China's coastguard against the Philippines, alleging "illegal" operations near the Iroquois Reef, exemplify the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea. The strategic significance of the Iroquois Reef, located within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, underscores the broader contestation over maritime boundaries and resource extraction rights.

US-Led Drills Aim to Uphold International Law

In response to China's assertiveness, the US, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines have conducted joint military exercises in the South China Sea. The drills, named the "Maritime Cooperative Activity," aim to uphold international law and ensure freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region. According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the exercises include naval and air force units from all four countries.

The joint drills serve as a symbolic gesture of solidarity among allies and a show of force against perceived Chinese aggression. With a focus on anti-submarine warfare training, the exercises seek to bolster regional stability and deter potential threats. However, the long-term implications of these military manoeuvres on regional security dynamics remain uncertain amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea.