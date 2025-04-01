Denmark to Join Multinational Air Refuelling Pool, Enhances Defence with $1.1 Billion Airbus A330 Investment

Paris, France – Denmark is taking a significant step to bolster its military readiness in the face of changing global dynamics, with plans to join a European air-to-air refuelling initiative. The move, estimated to cost about 7.4 billion Danish kroner ($1.1 billion) between 2025 and 2033, involves the acquisition of two Airbus A330 MRTT (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) aircraft. The decision to proceed with the plan was revealed on March 25, 2025, as Denmark looks to strengthen its air defence and reduce reliance on U.S. military capabilities.

Danish Chief of Defence, Gen. Michael Hyldgaard, recently recommended that Denmark first participate in the Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet by purchasing refuelling flight hours. Eventually, Denmark aims to secure a share of the pool, which would give the country access to two dedicated refuelling aircraft. This joint initiative, currently involving six European nations, addresses NATO’s long-standing shortage of air-to-air refuelling capacity and is seen as a vital resource for ensuring operational flexibility across the continent.

Weaning Off U.S. Military Support

Denmark’s decision is rooted in growing concerns about Europe’s security and the region’s reliance on U.S. military assets. As Washington continues its strategic pivot away from Europe, the need for European nations to enhance their defence capabilities becomes increasingly urgent. Air-to-air refuelling is a critical enabler of modern military operations, and Denmark’s involvement in the European pool will help the country secure this essential capability, particularly in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions where its F-16 and F-35 fighter jets often operate.

French Rafales being provided air-to-air refuelling under NATO's enhanced Vigilance Activities over Polan. | NATO

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed the strategic importance of this decision, noting that the refuelling capacity will “increase the fighting power of the Danish defence, including our national operational needs.” Poulsen also highlighted the significant role air refuelling will play in operations over vast, remote areas like the Arctic, where long-range missions demand such capabilities for extended reach and endurance.

The Multinational Tanker Fleet: A European Cooperation

The Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet, which Denmark aims to join, currently consists of nine Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft owned by NATO and operated by a coalition of six European countries: the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Norway, Belgium, and Czechia. These aircraft have proven essential in addressing the critical shortfall in Europe’s air-to-air refuelling capabilities, especially as the U.S. has been scaling back its involvement in the region.

The fleet operates out of Eindhoven in the Netherlands, with additional aircraft stationed in Cologne, Germany, a relatively short distance from Denmark. The A330 MRTT is a versatile aircraft, capable of carrying 110 metric tons of fuel while also providing passenger and cargo transport. With its ability to refuel a wide range of aircraft, including Denmark’s F-16s and F-35s, the MRTT is perfectly suited to support NATO operations and reinforce European air defence.

Denmark’s entry into this pool is part of a broader European effort to reduce dependence on U.S. refuelling capabilities. Currently, Germany is the largest user of the fleet in terms of flight hours, followed by Belgium and the Netherlands. However, with Denmark’s participation, the Nordic region stands to gain significantly from a more integrated approach to air-to-air refuelling.

A Broader Defence Strategy

Alongside its plans for air refuelling, Denmark is also investing heavily in other areas of its defence forces. In February 2025, the Danish government committed an additional 50 billion kroner to defence spending over the next two years, taking the country’s defence budget to more than 3% of GDP by 2025 and 2026. This funding is part of Denmark’s broader efforts to enhance its military capabilities in response to an evolving security landscape.

One of the key components of this increased spending is the acceleration of the development of the Danish Army’s 1st Brigade into a heavy brigade, which will be achieved by 2028—three to five years ahead of schedule. Additionally, Denmark is investing in new military infrastructure, including the establishment of an air defence wing at the Flyvestation Skalstrup military facility, in preparation for the acquisition of new ground-based air defences.

Denmark has shortlisted several air-defence systems for acquisition, including the French-Italian SAMP/T and U.S. Patriot systems for high-end threats, as well as more affordable solutions like MBDA’s VL MICA and Kongsberg’s NASAMS for lower-end threats. These systems will complement Denmark’s existing defence capabilities and ensure a robust response to a wide range of aerial threats.

Denmark’s decision to invest in the European air-to-air refuelling pool marks a clear shift in the country’s defence strategy. By joining this multinational initiative and expanding its military capabilities, Denmark is taking important steps toward greater self-reliance in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment. The country’s efforts to reduce its dependence on U.S. assets and enhance regional cooperation will not only strengthen its national security but also contribute to NATO’s broader goals of burden-sharing and strategic autonomy in Europe.