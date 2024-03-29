×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

India-China Border Talks Take Center Stage at Army Commanders’ Conference Amidst Ladakh Tensions

The Indian Army's operational readiness and the ongoing India-China border dispute are key topics at the Army Commanders’ Conference.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Ladakh Frontier
Ladakh Frontier | Image:ADGPI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of persistent tension along the Ladakh border for the past four years, the operational readiness of the Indian Army and the ongoing India-China border dispute is set to take centre stage at the five-day Army Commanders’ Conference commencing Thursday. Scheduled to begin virtually on March 28 before transitioning to physical meetings from April 1-2, the conference will delve into critical security concerns and strategic readiness. 

In a recent development, India and China engaged in discussions aimed at achieving complete disengagement and resolving lingering issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. The 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place in Beijing, with both sides exchanging views on the way forward. Diplomatic and military channels remain open to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border areas.  

Advertisement

Strategic deliberations and Defence Minister’s address  

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to address the conference on April 2, where a comprehensive assessment of the overall security situation will be conducted. Organized in a hybrid mode, the Army Commanders’ Conference serves as a pivotal platform for the Indian Army to remain progressive, forward-looking, and future-ready, ensuring preparedness to tackle evolving challenges.  

Advertisement

As part of the conference agenda, intensive brainstorming sessions will focus on enhancing operational effectiveness, fostering innovation, and investing in training and development programs to ensure readiness for future challenges. Additionally, discussions will encompass issues concerning the welfare of service personnel, including various welfare measures and schemes for the financial security of serving soldiers, veterans, and their families.  

The conference will feature a keynote address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with interactions with senior military leadership. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will address the senior hierarchy of the Army. Moreover, the Investment Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance will convene to deliberate on financial security measures for service personnel. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Renault anticipates benefits from higher prices, easing costs

Renault investment plans

a minute ago
Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Totally Dark

Power Failure in Mumbai

2 minutes ago
Foreign investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24

FPI infuse Rs 2 lakh cr

2 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Dead Body Found in Box

2 minutes ago
Shein US IPO

Shein’s fast fashion come

5 minutes ago
Chinese flag

US China chip war

6 minutes ago
Education News

BIMTECH executive courses

9 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

10 minutes ago
Marginalised Communities Reaching Top Govt Positions Due To 'Affirmative Action': Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

12 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Man Jailed for Rape

17 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

18 minutes ago
Life Insurance Corporation

LIC opening

18 minutes ago
Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey: ‘Anti-India’ Bangladesh Journalist Who Questioned US, UN on Arvind Kejriwal

Anti-India Journalist

18 minutes ago
TCS

TCS trains 3.5 lakh in AI

19 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Uptick in MF investments

19 minutes ago
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy

Grok-1.5 AI Chatbot

22 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

24 minutes ago
The collpased section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Baltimore Bridge Cost

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World7 hours ago

  2. 309 Nominations For LS Elections Rejected in Tamil Nadu During Scrutiny

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  3. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  4. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo