New Delhi: Against the backdrop of persistent tension along the Ladakh border for the past four years, the operational readiness of the Indian Army and the ongoing India-China border dispute is set to take centre stage at the five-day Army Commanders’ Conference commencing Thursday. Scheduled to begin virtually on March 28 before transitioning to physical meetings from April 1-2, the conference will delve into critical security concerns and strategic readiness.

In a recent development, India and China engaged in discussions aimed at achieving complete disengagement and resolving lingering issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. The 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place in Beijing, with both sides exchanging views on the way forward. Diplomatic and military channels remain open to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border areas.

Strategic deliberations and Defence Minister’s address

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to address the conference on April 2, where a comprehensive assessment of the overall security situation will be conducted. Organized in a hybrid mode, the Army Commanders’ Conference serves as a pivotal platform for the Indian Army to remain progressive, forward-looking, and future-ready, ensuring preparedness to tackle evolving challenges.

As part of the conference agenda, intensive brainstorming sessions will focus on enhancing operational effectiveness, fostering innovation, and investing in training and development programs to ensure readiness for future challenges. Additionally, discussions will encompass issues concerning the welfare of service personnel, including various welfare measures and schemes for the financial security of serving soldiers, veterans, and their families.

The conference will feature a keynote address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with interactions with senior military leadership. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will address the senior hierarchy of the Army. Moreover, the Investment Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance will convene to deliberate on financial security measures for service personnel.