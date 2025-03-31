India-Russia Exercise INDRA 2025 Echoes of Soviet-Era Defense Ties amid Strategic Display in Bay of Bengal

Chennai, India – India and Russia have once again joined forces at sea, kicking off the 14th edition of the bilateral naval exercise INDRA, a long-standing symbol of their military camaraderie. Running from March 28 to April 2 off the coast of Chennai, this latest drill underscores the two nations’ commitment to keeping their naval game sharp amid an increasingly complex global maritime landscape.

INDRA, which started in 2003, has grown into one of the most significant joint exercises for both navies. What began as a routine exchange has now evolved into a full-fledged, high-intensity war game aimed at boosting interoperability, refining combat tactics, and strengthening strategic ties.

This year’s exercise unfolds in two phases—a harbour phase in Chennai from March 28 to 30, where the crews get familiar with each other through discussions, briefings, and sports matches, followed by a full-scale sea phase from March 31 to April 2 in the Bay of Bengal, where the real action begins.

INDRA: A Legacy of India-Russia Naval Bonding

India and Russia share a long history of naval cooperation. Post-Cold War, Russia’s naval presence in the Indian Ocean had waned, but by 2001, Moscow made a comeback when a fleet of anti-submarine warfare ships docked in Mumbai. That set the stage for INDRA, which was officially proposed by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Ivanov in 2003.

Since then, INDRA has seen both military and geopolitical shifts, but the exercise has remained a constant in Indo-Russian defence relations. It has evolved from a naval drill into a comprehensive military partnership, tackling anti-submarine operations, air defence, counter-piracy, and counterterrorism.

Recent editions of the exercise have been equally high-stakes. In 2021, the 12th INDRA exercise was held in Volgograd, Russia, featuring Mechanised Infantry Regiment personnel from both nations. In November 2023, India hosted the 13th edition in the Bay of Bengal, with Russia dispatching two destroyers—Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev—from its Pacific Fleet.

Firepower on Display: Indian and Russian Warships Set Sail

A formidable lineup of warships and aircraft has been assembled for INDRA 2025. The Russian fleet has sent Pechanga, Rezkiy, and Aldar Tsydenzhapov, while the Indian Navy is fielding INS Rana and INS Kuthar, backed by the long-range surveillance aircraft P-8I. The presence of these war machines ensures a mix of surface combat capabilities, aerial reconnaissance, and tactical coordination.

During the harbour phase, sailors from both navies exchange notes, participating in expert briefings and conducting walkthroughs of each other’s ships. These interactions are meant to break the ice before the real deal at sea, where seamless communication and coordination will be critical.

Bay of Bengal Heats Up with Intense Naval Drills

The sea phase is where INDRA truly comes to life. Over the next three days, the participating warships will engage in a series of advanced tactical manoeuvres, live-fire drills, anti-air warfare simulations, underway replenishment exercises, and helicopter cross-deck landings. These drills are designed to mirror real-world combat scenarios, ensuring that both navies stay battle-ready.

One of the key highlights will be the exchange of sea-riders, where personnel from each navy will board the other’s vessels to understand operations from a different perspective. This hands-on experience is critical in building trust and refining coordination, especially when working on joint missions or crisis situations.

Beyond the technicalities, INDRA also serves as a platform to test new tactics, refine communication protocols, and strengthen naval deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Maritime Diplomacy in a Shifting Geopolitical Landscape

At a time when global security alliances are being redrawn, INDRA serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted India-Russia defence relationship. While India has diversified its military partnerships, Moscow remains a key supplier of arms and a long-time ally in defence collaborations.

This naval exercise also comes as both nations navigate their roles in an increasingly turbulent Indo-Pacific region. With new security pacts like AUKUS and the Quad reshaping naval power dynamics, INDRA reinforces India and Russia’s commitment to maintaining a balance in regional security.

For New Delhi, INDRA is a crucial demonstration of its strategic autonomy—showing that it can engage closely with multiple partners without being tied to any one bloc. For Moscow, it’s a clear signal that despite global tensions, its naval alliances remain active and influential.