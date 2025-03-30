US-Russia Ties Take Turn: Donald Trump Blasts Putin's Comments On Zelensky, Threatens New Sanctions

Washington: In a dramatic escalation of tensions, US President Donald Trump has expressed outrage over Russian President Vladimir Putin 's remarks questioning the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump's strong reaction has brought the ongoing Ukraine crisis to the forefront of global politics, with the US president threatening to impose new tariffs on Russia if it hinders peace negotiations. As per reports, during a phone interview with NBC News, Trump revealed his anger towards Putin's comments, stating, "If I feel, if we're in the midst of a negotiation, you could say that I was very angry, pissed off…. when Putin started getting into Zelensky's credibility, because that's not going in the right location, you understand?"

After Zelenskyy's tensed confrontation at the White House, the US President and the Vice-President, followed by further escalation of ties between the US and Ukraine, Donald Trump's latest reaction underscored the effect of Putin's remarks, which suggested that Zelensky's government lacks legitimacy due to postponed presidential elections in Ukraine.

As per reports, Putin proposed the idea of temporary governance in Ukraine, suggesting that it could facilitate peace negotiations. He stated, "Under the auspices of the United Nations, with the United States, even with European countries, and, of course, with our partners and friends, we could discuss the possibility of introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine." Putin's proposal, however, has drawn a massive reaction globally, with some arguing it could be a viable solution, while others see it as an attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty.

US-Russia Ties Crisis May Deepen

Experts believed that Trump's concerns about Putin's comments are twofold. Firstly, he fears that the call for new leadership in Ukraine could delay peace negotiations. Trump asked Welker, "But new leadership means you're not gonna have a deal for a long time, right?" Secondly, he warned that if Russia's stance hampers peace talks, the US would impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil exports. Trump stated, "If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault… which it might not be… but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia."

Expert Analysis

The entire world is closely watching the developments, with many experts weighing in on the consequences of Trump's and Putin's actions. According to a report by Teneo, the global economic environment is pivoting towards greater securitization, regional fragmentation, and a retreat from rule-based frameworks. The shift could have major implications for international trade and investment, particularly in the context of the ongoing Ukraine crisis.