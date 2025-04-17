India, Russia Lock in Six Key Projects as Ties Shift Beyond BrahMos Missiles

The collaboration is backed by the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). | Image: Republic

New Delhi, India – Long-time allies India and Russia are quietly rewriting the script of their economic partnership. As the world watches the shifting global order, the two nations have deepened their strategic coordination—this time through investment. In a decisive move, both sides signed off on six new priority projects during the 8th session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects (IRWG-PIP), held in New Delhi.

The agreement marks a fresh push to rejuvenate economic collaboration, long dominated by defence and energy trade. With this development, India and Russia are not just trading commodities—they are building a long-term vision that includes diversified trade, technological exchanges, and expanded financial cooperation.

From Defence Friends to Investment Allies

The Indo-Russian relationship has been the cornerstone of India’s foreign policy since the Cold War. What began as a geopolitical hedge in the 20th century matured into a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” by 2010. Now, the shift is clear—New Delhi and Moscow are pivoting toward strategic economic alignment to navigate a volatile world order.

At the heart of this collaboration is the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), co-chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister and Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov. The mechanism serves as a platform for identifying, evaluating, and executing long-term projects in key sectors.

Investment Forum Draws Heavyweights from Both Sides

Held immediately after the IRWG-PIP session, the 2nd India-Russia Investment Forum was a significant show of intent. Jointly organized by Invest India, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, the event attracted over 80 stakeholders—from financial institutions and trade bodies to logistics firms and senior bureaucrats.

This confluence of public and private entities gave a strong signal: the partnership is no longer just state-led. It is increasingly commercial, multi-sectoral, and poised for impact. Both governments signed a formal protocol outlining the six new initiatives, while also reviewing progress on ongoing collaborations.

Economic Push Backed by Geopolitical Vision

The six projects span a range of sectors—though details remain under wraps, officials have hinted at major moves in industrial manufacturing, transport infrastructure, and energy alternatives. This expansion comes with strategic and economic benefits. The most immediate is a projected rise in bilateral trade to $30 billion and investment to $50 billion by 2025.

The second benefit is diversification. By expanding beyond defence and oil trade, India aims to reduce sectoral dependencies and strengthen economic resilience. For Russia, this is a pivot toward the Global South amid growing Western sanctions, and India stands out as a stable, fast-growing partner.

Recalibrating the Logistics and Payment Grid

Beyond the headlines, both sides face practical challenges. Regulatory gaps, financial compliance with international norms, and the threat of secondary sanctions on Russian entities are pressing issues. Yet, both countries are innovating around these.

India and Russia are pushing for integration between India’s RuPay and UPI systems with Russia’s MIR card system. This move aims to insulate bilateral transactions from Western-led financial chokepoints like SWIFT. Additionally, trade connectivity initiatives like the Chennai–Vladivostok Maritime Corridor and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) are being fast-tracked to bolster logistical capacity.

Partnership of Equals, in a Multipolar World

Seventy-five years since formal diplomatic ties were established, the Indo-Russian bond continues to evolve. Where defence and strategic alignment once took centre stage, economic interdependence is now becoming a primary pillar. This signals a mutual understanding of shifting global realities—where neither India nor Russia can afford single-axis dependencies.

India brings market scale and innovation, while Russia offers energy and advanced technology. Together, they are redefining their future—one investment at a time. If these six projects deliver as promised, they may not just shape economic outcomes but also alter the regional balance of influence in Eurasia.

For India, a Balancing Act Worth Mastering

India walks a tightrope—maintaining warm ties with Russia while deepening its relationship with Western economies. Yet, its strategic calculus seems clear: a resilient partnership with Moscow offers geopolitical leverage and economic depth. The six projects now in motion reflect not just a renewal of trust, but a forward-looking vision in a world moving away from unipolar dominance. This is more than just an investment—it’s the blueprint for an enduring alliance in a multipolar era.