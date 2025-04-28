Indian Forces at Full-Spectrum Military Posturing as Pakistan Continues Ceasefire Violations after Pahalgam Massacre

New Delhi, India - India has dramatically stepped up its military posture after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror massacre, accusing Pakistan of backing the attackers. Naval and Air Deployment: India’s brand-new aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and its escort vessels have been sent into the Arabian Sea, patrolling off Karwar (Karnataka) just 600–700 km from Pakistan’s coast. This carrier strike group — including destroyers, frigates and ASW ships — projects power toward Pakistan’s naval and command centres in Punjab . Concurrently, the Indian Air Force has flown increased fighter-bomber and reconnaissance sorties along the Line of Control (LoC). Meanwhile, Indian troops “effectively responded” to Pakistani firing along the LoC with heightened alert levels and “increased fighter sorties by the IAF”. The Indian Navy also announced live anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea to demonstrate readiness (consistent with past blockade tactics), while the Air Force conducted its large Exercise Akraman inland.

Army Exercises: On land, Indian forces moved quickly. Within 48 hours of the attack, units under the Southern Army’s Sapta Shakti Command rehearsed Special Heliborne Operations (SHBO) in the Rajasthan desert. In these drills (conducted April 24, 2025) Mi-17 helicopters rapidly airlifted troops and equipment into a mock hostile zone – a practice valued for surprise raids in desert and plains terrain. Jodhpur-based IV Corps meanwhile ran live tank exercises (“validation” drills) to sharpen manoeuvre warfare skills in the Thar Desert. Mechanized infantry and missile units also conducted live-fire exercises in Rajasthan, underscoring that India is “actively engaged in readiness exercises” across multiple commands. All these movements – SHBOs by the SW Command near Jaipur, tank drills by the 12 Corps – send a strong signal of India’s rapid conventional punch in the west (the sector that saw major battles in 1965–71). By stressing force projection in the border deserts, India is demonstrating that it can quickly strike or defend across the international frontier if needed.

Diplomatic Measures: Alongside the military moves, India took sweeping diplomatic steps. On April 23 New Delhi suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (the legal water-sharing pact with Pakistan), downgraded relations, and closed the Wagah–Attari land border crossing. A special cabinet meeting declared that the Pahalgam attackers had “cross-border” links to Pakistan (though no public evidence was released). At the same time, India expelled Pakistani diplomats (military attaches and intelligence staff) and recalled Indian diplomats from Islamabad, cutting both missions to just 30 officials each. The government also cancelled visas of Pakistanis, banned Pakistani cultural exchanges, and even halted the proposed South Asian Athletics meet hosted in India. Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi vowed to “punish beyond imagination” those responsible, while India’s foreign secretary announced that the Indus treaty would remain suspended “until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism”.

Pakistan Counters with Airspace Closure and Trade Bans

Pakistan immediately reciprocated with its own measures. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s National Security Committee (chaired on April 24) ordered Pakistan’s airspace closed to all Indian aircraft and announced that all trade (even via third countries) with India would be suspended. Pakistan put every bilateral pact “in abeyance” until India retracted its “fomenting terrorism” accusations – explicitly naming the 1972 Simla Agreement. Islamabad also expelled three Indian defence advisers (declared persona non grata) in Islamabad, cut the Indian High Commission’s staff to 30, and closed the Wagah checkpoint to all traffic. All visas under the SAARC visa exemption were suspended (except pilgrim visas for Sikh trees) with Indians in Pakistan given 48 hours to leave. Pakistani officials warned that any stoppage of Indus water flows would be treated as “an act of war”, vowing “full force” in response. In short, Islamabad matched India step-for-step: it closed its sky to Indian carriers, halted visas and trade, and even suspended security pacts – all to signal that it would retaliate if it perceived Indian aggression.

Soldiers of Panther Division and the IAF hone drills and procedures for Special Heliborne Operations, April 24, 2025. | Vajra Corps

Critically, Pakistan’s military posture also went on high alert. The government publicly stated that Pakistan’s armed forces remain “fully capable and prepared” to defend the country. While Islamabad has not officially confirmed troop movements, Indian media reported that Pakistani units on the LoC and western border were mobilizing with anti-air and air defence drills. (Unofficial social media speculation even claimed that military officers relocated their families out of sensitive areas – though this remains unverified.) What is clear is that Pakistan has locked down much of its border: the Frontier Corps and Rangers units reportedly reinforced Kashmir postings, and Pakistan’s Air Force scrambled jets in response to Indian aerial activity. Meanwhile, Pakistan convened a larger all-party meeting and lobbied international forums, insisting that it is a victim of terrorism, not a sponsor.

Kashmir LoC Flares with Post-Attack Clashes

Skirmishing erupted along the heavily guarded Kashmir frontier. For days after the Pahalgam attack, Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged small-arms fire at multiple LoC posts (so far limited mostly to infantry and light weapons). On April 25, both sides reported incidents in sectors like Kupwara and Leepa Valley: Pakistani soldiers fired on an Indian border post after nightfall, and Indian troops returned fire to repel the intrusion. No casualties were reported on either side, but these exchanges shattered the ceasefire calm.

Pakistani media confirmed “post-to-post firing in Leepa valley overnight,” though civilian areas remained safe. India’s Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, immediately moved to Srinagar and ordered “all formations to remain on the highest alert,” according to the Times of India. Both armies have beefed up aerial surveillance (UAV patrols) and artillery units at the ready, turning Kashmir into a potential flashpoint. In sum, the frontlines are tense: Indian and Pakistani brigades sit alert in the same valleys where the 1948, 1965 and 1999 wars were fought, and any misstep could spiral.

Blame Game Fuels South Asia’s Nuclear Standoff

Politically, India bluntly accused Pakistan of masterminding the attack. New Delhi noted that two of the three suspects were Pakistani nationals and cast the assault as “Pakistan-backed terrorism”. Modi, in an address to Hindu pilgrims and followers, called the attack a strike on the “soul of India” and vowed to pursue the perpetrators “to the ends of the earth”. In public remarks both in Islamabad and on the Afghan border, Pakistan’s leadership has largely reframed itself as the aggrieved party calling for peace and legal inquiry, even as it prepared to reciprocate every Indian action with its own.

This dangerous standoff has massive consequences for South Asian stability. Two nuclear-armed neighbors are now eyeball-to-eyeball. Experts warn that with the Indus Waters Treaty suspended, a “water war” could be ignited – Pakistan’s breadbasket depends on those rivers. India’s threats to blockade Pakistani ports or strike terror bases (as hinted by some security analysts) would trigger fierce reactions. Already, Pakistan’s financial markets are jittery (Pakistan’s bond yields spiked and “bonds dropped over 4 cents” amid the crisis).

Cross-border trade and travel have been halted completely, squeezing commerce and people-to-people ties. Beyond the economy, the humanitarian cost in Kashmir is high: tens of thousands of troops watching each other across dusty borders, tourists and villagers caught in fear, and even civilians (in Indian Kashmir) angrily burning Pakistani flags or chanting slogans. International actors have urged calm: the UN has pleaded for “maximum restraint” as India and Pakistan “trade blows across the line”. China, which brokered the original Simla and Indus pacts, has called for de-escalation, while the US and others privately warn both sides to step back.

In short, the April 22 attack has jolted the region to a precarious brink. India’s mobilization – deployment of its Vikrant carrier strike group, robust tri-service drills, and hard diplomatic reciprocation – is a demonstration of resolve and readiness. Pakistan’s counters are equally stern, though viewed in India as predictable “tit-for-tat” posturing. The candid reality is that Pakistan’s history of nurturing Kashmiri militancy (through groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and TRF) has long made such crises likely; India’s critique that Islamabad “sponsors terrorism” is emphatically echoed by this latest flare-up. If both governments do not carefully de-escalate – and if militant proxies or miscalculations intrude – South Asia risks a full-blown conflict. For now, all eyes are on the LoC: any further firing could push the two nuclear capitals toward a tipping point with global ramifications.