Japan Pushes for Advanced Missile Designs Under $216M Deal with Mitsubishi to Defend Against Invasions

Tokyo, Japan - Japan is doubling down on its missile capabilities with a fresh ¥32 billion ($216 million) deal with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). Announced by the Ministry of Defense on April 1, the contract aims to develop new long-range, precision-guided missiles for the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) by 2032. The move comes as Japan scrambles to bolster its defence posture against growing regional threats, particularly from China and North Korea.

The ministry was light on details but made it clear that the new missiles would be designed to “prevent and eliminate invading troops.” Diagrams released alongside the announcement suggest that the missiles will have the ability to strike critical areas of enemy warships and navigate mountainous terrain with pinpoint accuracy. Development is expected to run until 2028, after which the missiles will undergo further testing and refinement.

Japan’s Defense Spending Spree Gathers Pace

The latest deal is part of Japan’s broader push to strengthen its standoff defence capabilities, a shift that has been in motion since 2022. Under its National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Defense Buildup Plan, Tokyo has earmarked ¥939 billion ($6.3 billion) for a range of missile projects.

Troops of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) take part in a joint military helicopter borne operation drill between JGSDF and U.S. Marines at the Higashi Fuji range in Gotemba. | AP

That budget includes ¥16.8 billion ($112.6 million) for upgraded Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles, ¥3 billion ($20.1 million) for submarine-launched guided missiles, and ¥29.3 billion ($160.2 million) for high-velocity gliding missiles aimed at securing Japan’s remote islands. In addition, Japan is integrating Joint Strike Missiles into its F-35A fighter jets and upgrading its F-15s with Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles to extend their reach.

Tokyo is also looking beyond its borders for firepower. Last year, Japan struck a deal to buy 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the U.S., bringing forward their deployment timeline amid escalating security concerns. Some of these Tomahawks, along with truck-mounted Type 12 missiles, will now be rolled out earlier than originally planned.

U.S.-Japan Military Ties Deepen with New Missile Co-Production

Beyond its homegrown efforts, Japan is tightening its defence ties with Washington. Earlier this week, the Japanese Ministry of Defense revealed plans to co-produce AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) with the U.S. The announcement came during a visit from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reaffirmed America’s commitment to bolstering Japan’s military capabilities.

AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). | Raytheon Missile and Defences

Hegseth didn’t mince words, calling Japan “an indispensable partner in deterring Communist Chinese military aggression.” His visit underscored Washington’s push to strengthen its allies in the Indo-Pacific as tensions with Beijing continue to simmer.

A Changing Military Landscape in the Indo-Pacific

Japan’s military expansion is no longer a question of "if" but "how fast." While its constitution still officially restricts offensive military operations, Tokyo’s recent moves show that it is shifting toward a more proactive deterrence strategy. With China flexing its military muscles in the East China Sea and North Korea ramping up missile tests, Japan is making it clear that it won’t be caught off guard.

The question now is how its neighbours—particularly China and North Korea—will respond. Beijing has already voiced concerns over Japan’s growing arsenal, accusing Tokyo of fueling regional instability. North Korea, on the other hand, has repeatedly dismissed Japan’s defence buildup as a "meaningless" effort, though its missile tests suggest Pyongyang is taking no chances.

For Japan, the stakes are high. The country is not only investing billions into new weapon systems but also repositioning itself within the U.S.-led security framework in Asia. The Mitsubishi deal is just the latest step in what is shaping up to be a dramatic transformation of Japan’s military capabilities. Whether this gamble pays off—or escalates tensions further—remains to be seen.