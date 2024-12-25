Kashmir Report: Pakistan's Proxy War Continues Patronage of Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Every time Pakistan denies its role in Kashmir’s violence, it undermines the very essence of peace in South Asia. | Image: Republic/AP

Kashmir, India – As December 2024 unfolds with a sharp rise in terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, one factor remains undeniably clear — Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism in the region is the root cause of the violence. Despite international condemnation and repeated calls for accountability, Pakistan’s strategic use of terror remains a well-oiled machine, destabilizing Kashmir and fueling unrest.

The recent uptick in violence, marked by high-profile militant operations and attacks on Indian security forces, only highlights the open secret that Pakistan has not only tolerated but actively facilitated terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and their offshoots. These organizations, backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have repeatedly carried out deadly strikes across Kashmir, with no sign of the Pakistani government taking action to dismantle their operations.

Prominent Terrorist Organizations Involved

Several key terrorist organizations were active throughout December 2024, intensifying their operations and posing a continuous threat to peace and stability in the region:

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) : This Pakistan-based militant group maintained a significant presence in Jammu and Kashmir, orchestrating attacks and ongoing recruitment efforts aimed at destabilizing the region.

: This Pakistan-based militant group maintained a significant presence in Jammu and Kashmir, orchestrating attacks and ongoing recruitment efforts aimed at destabilizing the region. The Resistance Front (TRF) : A lesser-known yet dangerous offshoot of LeT, TRF focused on recruitment and spreading radical propaganda with the objective of undermining Indian sovereignty in Jammu and Kashmir.

: A lesser-known yet dangerous offshoot of LeT, TRF focused on recruitment and spreading radical propaganda with the objective of undermining Indian sovereignty in Jammu and Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM): Known for its violent tactics, JeM continued its involvement in planning and executing attacks against Indian security forces, as well as civilians.

Notable Casualties and Losses

The violent insurgency resulted in numerous casualties in December 2024.

Security Personnel : Several soldiers were injured in operations, with at least three confirmed fatalities among the security forces during confrontations with militants.

: Several soldiers were injured in operations, with at least three confirmed fatalities among the security forces during confrontations with militants. Civilians: The civilian population remained under threat as terrorists increasingly targeted urban areas and public infrastructure, raising concerns about the safety of local communities.

But the fact remains that these operations are only the tip of the iceberg. The bulk of the terror coming from across the border has been a direct result of Pakistan’s ongoing policy of using militant proxies as a tool of statecraft. These groups, nurtured by Pakistan, have one goal: to destabilize India and undermine its sovereignty.

Significant Incidents and Operations

Multiple high-profile encounters and operations occurred across the region, highlighting the resilience of security forces despite the difficult environment.

Handwara Operation (December 13, 2024): In the Boban Forest area of Handwara, Kupwara District, security forces neutralized a militant hideout, seizing vital equipment that was intended to sustain the activities of armed groups. This operation not only disrupted the operational capabilities of the terrorists but also served as a reminder of the highly organized logistics that militant groups rely upon in their campaigns.

Kulgam Encounter (December 19, 2024): A joint operation by the Indian Army and local police in Kulgam led to the death of five suspected militants. The terrorists opened heavy fire during the raid, causing significant damage and injuries to two soldiers. The operation resulted in the seizure of large caches of arms and ammunition. The militants involved were suspected of being aligned with TRF, a group known for its aggressive recruitment tactics.

Sopore Arrests (December 21, 2024): In Sopore, Baramulla District, two individuals, Rashid Ahmad Bhat and Sajid Ismail Haroo, were arrested during a raid in the Yarbugh area. The operation yielded a significant haul of weapons, including a pistol, hand grenades, and ammunition. The duo was implicated in supporting militant activities and facilitating the transportation of arms to insurgents operating in the region.

Emerging Trends in Militant Activities

Several concerning trends have been noted in the region, which point to an increasingly sophisticated and adaptable insurgency:

Under ISI, all terrorist cadres from the JeM,and LeT undergo training in the forests of Sudhnoti in PoJK and Abbotabad in Pakistan. | Credit- @OsintTV

Recruitment and Propaganda : Organizations like TRF have been stepping up recruitment efforts, particularly targeting local youth. This is accompanied by an increased dissemination of propaganda to maintain their influence and perpetuate violence.

: Organizations like TRF have been stepping up recruitment efforts, particularly targeting local youth. This is accompanied by an increased dissemination of propaganda to maintain their influence and perpetuate violence. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) : The use of IEDs has grown significantly in recent months, with militants targeting both security forces and civilian infrastructure. This tactic aims to instil fear and disrupt the daily lives of people living in the region.

: The use of IEDs has grown significantly in recent months, with militants targeting both security forces and civilian infrastructure. This tactic aims to instil fear and disrupt the daily lives of people living in the region. Focus on Urban Areas: Militants have increasingly shifted their operations to urban centres. This strategy is likely designed to disrupt civilian life, challenge the authority of the state, and capture media attention to further their cause.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s government, particularly its military leadership, continues to deny any involvement in these activities, despite the mountains of evidence pointing to their complicity. From the cross-border infiltration of terrorists to the logistics and financial support routed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the country remains a safe haven for terrorist organizations. The tragic loss of life in Kashmir, whether it’s the civilians caught in the crossfire or Indian soldiers on the front lines, can be directly attributed to the safe sanctuaries that Pakistan offers to these terrorists.