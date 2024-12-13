Published 20:09 IST, December 13th 2024
Indian Army Busts Terrorist Hideout In Handwara's Boban Forest Area, Huge Cache Of Ammunition Seized
A terrorist hideout was busted by a joint team of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir in the Boban forest area located in Handwara.
Handwara: A terrorist hideout was busted by a joint team of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir in the Boban forest area located in Handwara. The security forces reportedly recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorist hideout located deep into the forest area.
A senior official confirmed the incident saying that during the combing operation in the forest area, the security forces recovered Grenades, magazines, and other ammunition.
The joint team has further launched a search operation in the forest area to trace the suspects and their movement in the forest.
