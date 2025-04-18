Romeo Force Intensifies Hunt for Terrorists as ‘Ultra’ Device Puts ISI-Backed Revival Theory in Focus

A senior signal intelligence officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted: “Ultra may be old but its beauty lies in its minimalism. | Image: Konark Corps

Jammu, India - The Romeo Force of the Indian Army, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, has intensified its counter-insurgency operations in the dense forests of Lasana, Poonch. Thursday marked the fourth consecutive day of a large-scale hunt for terrorists believed to be hiding in the region, following an initial exchange of fire that left one soldier injured. Officials report that the terrorists ambushed a patrol unit near the strategic Jammu-Poonch National Highway on Monday night, triggering a high-alert operational grid across the district.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, B.S. Tuti, revealed that Poonch has been witnessing a troubling resurgence of terrorism over the past 18 to 24 months. Speaking from a joint strategy briefing with Army officials, Tuti stated, “We’ve identified high-risk zones based on intelligence intercepts. Operations will intensify further and results will follow soon.” He also acknowledged that the evolving threat required adaptive planning and deeper civilian coordination.

Senior officers indicated that this new phase of insurgency in Poonch appears to be well-armed, guerrilla-trained, and geographically entrenched. Dense forest cover, traditional smuggling routes, and civilian population zones offer insurgents natural cover, raising the stakes for Romeo Force’s counter-mobility tactics.

Kishtwar Breakthrough Uncovers Tech-Savvy JeM Hideout, Marks Return of Forgotten Device

While Poonch remains tense, it is Kishtwar’s Chhatru region that has yielded one of the most important breakthroughs in recent counter-terror operations. Following a 25-day-long multi-agency crackdown that culminated last weekend, Indian security forces recovered a hybrid communication device known as the “Ultra”—a piece of tech last observed in the Valley nearly four years ago. Its recovery has rattled intelligence agencies across the Northern Command.

The Ultra is a camouflaged tool built from standard mobile phones, typically Chinese-made Redmi or OneNote models, that operate via encrypted shortwave bursts rather than cellular towers. Inspired by a protocol known as YSMS (Yet Another Short Message Service), Ultra bypasses traditional digital forensics, making messages nearly impossible to intercept or triangulate. It sends encrypted messages—usually one-liners or coordinate pings—and deletes data instantly after sending.

Officials believe the hideout, operated by Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants, was a strategic node used to coordinate movements between the Chenab Valley and the Rajouri-Poonch belt. Alongside the Ultra, troops discovered makeshift bunkers, dry rations, religious indoctrination material, solar charging kits, and newly laid escape routes carved into the rocky outcrops—pointing to long-term occupation plans.

Tech-Reliant Guerrillas Hint at Revival of Forgotten Modules Post-2021 Intel Purges

According to field analysts, this is the first Ultra device recovered in the Chenab Valley since 2021 when a string of joint Army-RAW operations had severely degraded JeM’s encrypted comms network. Its reappearance, experts say, suggests either that surviving sleeper cells are reactivating or that Pakistan’s ISI is re-infiltrating new operatives using pre-2020 tech as a camouflage strategy.

A senior signal intelligence officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted: “Ultra may be old but its beauty lies in its minimalism. No SIM trails, and no GPS traces. Just burst-and-burn texts on UHF waves. It’s designed for a rugged mountain fight.” Security forces suspect more such nodes may exist along the Pir Panjal fold and have recalibrated their electronic surveillance accordingly.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) range, Shridhar Patil, reaffirmed the Army’s intent. “Terrorists have no place to hide. The people are with us. And operations will continue until every last one is neutralised.”

Terror-Info War Back on the Table as Army Tightens Grip in J&K’s Southern Axis

Thursday’s developments—on both the operational and tech front—have put security agencies on high alert across Rajouri, Poonch, and Kishtwar districts. With the Ultra device now in possession, intelligence units are dissecting its communication logs, firmware setup, and regional footprint to trace handler origins.

In parallel, fresh action plans are being drawn up in both North and South Kashmir to track any backdoor attempts at module revival. What remains clear, however, is that the Union Territory’s fragile calm is once again under challenge—not from large-scale infiltration, but from embedded guerrilla tactics amplified by forgotten tech. And as one senior commander said off-record, “We’ve beaten the terrorists before. We’ll beat them again. This time, with their own tools.”