SAAB to establish Carl-Gustaf M4 production facility in Haryana, India

Haryana: SAAB, the renowned Swedish defense company, has unveiled ambitious plans to commence production of the iconic Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon systems at a cutting-edge facility in Haryana by the following year. This development comes hot on the heels of SAAB securing approval for 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) for the project, setting a precedent as the first foreign defense producer in India to achieve this milestone. The green light from the Indian government was granted in October last year, paving the way for SAAB's foray into domestic production of the Carl-Gustaf M4.

In a symbolic gesture, SAAB initiated the construction of its state-of-the-art production facility in Jhajjar, Haryana, with a ceremonial groundbreaking event on Monday. Spanning across 3.6 acres, this complex signifies SAAB's maiden manufacturing venture for the Carl-Gustaf M4 outside its native Sweden. Leveraging the endorsement for 100 per cent FDI, SAAB established SAAB FFVO India Pvt Ltd, a new entity empowered to own and operate the manufacturing plant dedicated to producing the Carl-Gustaf M4.

Gorgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of SAAB's business area dynamics, exuded confidence and pride in this groundbreaking endeavor. "I am honored to oversee the construction of our inaugural facility outside Sweden for the esteemed Carl-Gustaf, a product deeply entwined with the history of the Indian Armed Forces," he remarked. Johansson emphasized the significance of local production, emphasizing SAAB's commitment to delivering a top-notch product crafted and perfected in India. He also revealed ambitious plans to kickstart production at the facility by the next year, with the recruitment of around 100 skilled individuals to drive this initiative forward.

A celebration of bilateral collaboration

The commencement of construction was met with effusive praise from Hakan Jevrell, Sweden's State Secretary for Foreign Trade, who hailed it as a momentous occasion in the enduring partnership between Sweden and India. He lauded SAAB's pioneering endeavor as a trailblazing milestone, marking the debut of the first fully-owned foreign defense production facility on Indian soil. The manufacturing hub, nestled within the MET City in Jhajjar, is poised to collaborate extensively with Indian suppliers, aligning seamlessly with the 'Make in India' initiative to bolster indigenous defense capabilities.

At the heart of this venture lies a commitment to cutting-edge technology and stringent regulatory compliance. SAAB intends to harness sophisticated technologies, including advanced sighting technology and revolutionary carbon fiber winding techniques, at its new manufacturing enclave to churn out the Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian armed forces. Johansson shed light on the meticulous six-month process involved in securing regulatory clearance, stressing the indigenous nature of SAAB FFVO India Pvt Ltd. While remaining discreet about financial specifics and anticipated orders, Johansson underscored the enduring legacy of the Carl-Gustaf system within the Indian Armed Forces.

Charting a course for global impact

The Jhajjar facility isn't merely a hub for domestic production but a springboard for global impact. SAAB aims to cater not only to the needs of the Indian armed forces but also to manufacture components destined for users worldwide. However, exports will be contingent upon regulatory approvals from the Indian government, ensuring adherence to stringent export regulations. SAAB's meticulous approach underscores its commitment to advancing global security and fostering a safer world.

In essence, SAAB's endeavor to establish a production foothold for the Carl-Gustaf M4 in India heralds a new chapter in defense collaboration between India and Sweden. With innovation at its core, this initiative not only strengthens bilateral ties but also underscores India's emergence as a formidable force in the global defense arena.