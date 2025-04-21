Serbian Soldiers to March with Russia on Victory Day Parade, Defying EU Pressure

Moscow, Russia - Serbia is sending soldiers to march in Moscow’s Victory Day parade this May—and President Aleksandar Vucic is going with them. That’s not just a diplomatic gesture; it’s a flag planted squarely in Vladimir Putin’s camp, at a time when Russian missiles continue to hit Ukrainian cities. As the West marks two years of bloody attrition in Europe’s east, Serbia is choosing Red Square over Brussels.

European Union officials are already livid. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy hawk, has warned leaders that May 9 in Moscow is no neutral ground—it’s a “celebration of war” in the middle of a full-scale invasion. She doubled down this week, saying participation “won’t be taken lightly,” even as Kyiv invited European leaders to come show support in Ukraine instead.

Despite Buying Rafales From France, Belgrade’s Battlefield Loyalties Remain Murky

This year marks the first time Serbian troops will march alongside Russian units in the parade. The image alone—Serbian uniforms next to Russians while Ukraine buries its dead—is political dynamite. And it comes just a year after Belgrade tried to woo Europe by signing a €2.7 billion deal for 12 Rafale fighter jets from France. So far, that hasn’t stopped Serbia from tilting back toward Moscow whenever the winds shift.

Credit- Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Vucic isn’t going alone either. Slovakia’s Robert Fico, another populist with pro-Russian leanings, says he might tag along. That’s bad optics for Brussels, which has spent years bending over backwards to keep Serbia close—even as Vucic plays both ends. But this time, the Kremlin handshake could cost Serbia more than just a cold shoulder in EU corridors.

Brussels Is Now Forced To Ask: Is Serbia A Future Member—or Just Putin’s Friend With Benefits?

Victory Day has always been a magnet for Moscow’s loyalists—Belarus, Kazakhstan, Cuba, the usual parade suspects. But Serbia is different. It wants to join the EU, keeps its troops out of NATO, but still buys weapons from both Russia and the West. And while Vucic calls it “military neutrality,” critics say it’s just hedging with a Russian accent.

Credit- Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

The bigger shift comes from across the Atlantic. With Donald Trump poised for a possible return and military aid to Kyiv drying up, the power vacuum has left Europe scrambling. Serbia sees it too—and knows now might be the time to push its luck. If America is tuning out, why not test how far the EU will bend?

Vucic says Serbia won’t cut ties with Russia for anyone. But in Brussels, the mood is souring fast. Some diplomats warn that accession talks could stall entirely if Belgrade keeps showing up in Moscow. After all, what kind of EU partner celebrates Putin’s parade while the bloc backs Ukraine?