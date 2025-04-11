Russia-India Exploring Idea Of Free Trade Zone Amid Donald Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs, Says Moscow

Moscow: Russia and India are exploring idea of a free trade zone and the talks between the two nations are underway to discuss the same, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development informed on Friday.

According to RT India, the two nations are actively discussing a free trade zone, at a time when almost the entire world is negotiating with the United States to deal with Donald Trump 's reciprocal tariffs, now put on a 90-day pause.

India in 2025 is actively engaging in Free Trade Agreements with various countries and regional blocks to expand its global trade footprint as it aims to enhance market access, reduce trade barriers and boot economic cooperation.

New Delhi is also actively engaged to conclude a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States and is also negotiating reciprocal tariffs with Donald Trump's administration, to secure its businesses and exports to the country being levied upon heavy trade tax.

In another development, Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend victory day parade and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of USSR’s victory over Germany in World War II, on May 9.

Russian Deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko confirmed that an invitation has been sent to PM Modi as he’s expected to visit Russia next month.

According to the Russian Minister, PM Modi’s visit is being worked out. The Victory Day parade will take place at the iconic Red Square in Moscow.

Donald Trump puts 90-day pause on tariffs but punishes China

On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on his reciprocal tariffs imposed on partner trading nations, however, he punished China with 125% trade tax, for its lack of respect towards the world markets.