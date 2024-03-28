×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Taiwan Commissions 2 New Navy Ships Amidst Rising Aggression from China

These domestically produced catamarans with stealth capabilities signify Taiwan's commitment to strengthening its maritime defenses.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Tuo Chiang class corvettes
Tuo Chiang class corvettes | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Taipei: Taiwan has recently commissioned two new navy ships in response to the escalating threat posed by China, which has significantly increased its naval and air force activities around the island. China claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to annex it by force if necessary.

The newly commissioned Tuo Chiang class corvettes, the first of six domestically produced catamarans with stealth capabilities, represent Taiwan's commitment to bolstering its maritime defences. Despite their relatively small size, these ships are highly agile and are armed with a variety of missiles and deck guns designed to counter larger Chinese vessels and rockets.  

President Tsai's defence initiatives

President Tsai Ing-wen, overseeing the commissioning ceremony at the northern port of Suao, emphasized her administration's determination to revitalize Taiwan's defence industries. Tsai's efforts, including the fast-tracking of jet trainer production and the construction of Taiwan's first homebuilt submarines, have faced opposition from the Nationalist Party, which leans towards eventual unification with China.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China has been rapidly expanding its military capabilities, aiming to assert its territorial claims in the Pacific, South China Sea, and along its border with India. Despite its significant military presence, China has not engaged in a major conflict since its 1979 invasion of Vietnam, but its growing military budget and economic expansion have raised concerns among regional neighbours.  

Advertisement

Growing concerns and countermeasures near Taiwan

Recent tensions between patrol vessels near Taiwan-controlled islands have raised fears of potential conflict, prompting heightened vigilance from Taiwan's military. Despite being outnumbered, Taiwan's armed forces have been strengthened by new weaponry and an extension of national service. The Defense Ministry remains on high alert for any potential Chinese aggression, particularly targeting leaders seen as separatists by Beijing.  

Advertisement

In response to planned Taiwanese military exercises near the Taiwan-held island group of Kinmen, Beijing has criticized such actions, labelling them as provocative and destined to fail. The ongoing friction underscores the complex relationship between Taiwan and China, with tensions continuing to simmer amidst regional geopolitical dynamics. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

Militant coach of IPL?

a few seconds ago
Prabhas and Prithviraj

Prithviraj-Prabhas Bond

a minute ago
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station

Delhi: Decomposed Body

2 minutes ago
Chamkila

Parineeti's Weight Gain

5 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

6 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 In Works?

10 minutes ago
Sion Road Over Bridge

Mumbai Sion Over Bridge

13 minutes ago
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

IPL 2024, RR vs DC

13 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

14 minutes ago
iOS

Apple's iOS 18 update

15 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Poster

15 minutes ago
Credit Card score

Credit card suit

20 minutes ago
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

4 Illegal Migrants

21 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

21 minutes ago
Mandi Lok Sabha seat Pratibha Singh

Pratibha

25 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

SRM Contractors IPO

26 minutes ago
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann blessed with baby

27 minutes ago
Golf

India's golf potential

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World10 hours ago

  2. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo