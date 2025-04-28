Timeline Exposes LeT, Hizbul Leaders and Pakistani Military-Intelligence Nexus Behind Pahalgam Massacre

Updated April 28th 2025, 13:23 IST
Kashmir, India - April 22, 2025, will forever scar Kashmir’s soul. In a scene of orchestrated horror, heavily armed terrorists ambushed and massacred at least 26 tourists enjoying Pahalgam’s Baisaran Meadow. It marked the bloodiest terror assault since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, instantly ending illusions of calm. The Resistance Front (TRF), a thinly disguised branch of Pakistan -based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), brazenly claimed responsibility. But Indian intelligence agencies and OSINT observers may now have unraveled a darker truth: this was no rogue strike, but a premeditated atrocity ordered directly by Pakistan’s military-intelligence machinery.
The outlines of this conspiracy are chilling. As per intelligence leaks reviewed alongside OSINT analysts, the Pahalgam massacre was orchestrated under the command of LeT deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri, operating safely from Lashkar’s Peshawar nerve centre. Kasuri, a trusted aide of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, used top Lashkar and Hizbul commanders to execute the bloodbath – yet another grotesque instalment in Pakistan’s decades-long campaign of state-sponsored terror against India.
According to Military Intelligence (MI) sources and corroborated by OsintTV’s independent probes, Pakistan’s terror plot unfurled systematically:
Investigators believe the Rawalakot gathering was the final green light. Orders to infiltrate and kill were issued under the ISI’s watchful eye.
Indian Army patrols along the Line of Control remain on permanent alert, knowing Pakistan’s terror factories never truly shut down. India's warnings of Islamabad’s proxy war machinery are now impossible to ignore. Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin once openly bragged that the Pakistan Army allows Kashmiri terrorists to "move freely" and trains them in "hundreds of camps."
Indeed, declassified reports state that by 2009, Pakistan had expanded its terror-training infrastructure to at least 62 active camps across PoK — concentrated in Rawalakot, the Leepa and Neelum Valleys, and the Samahni sector. Rawalakot alone hosts over 50 terror hubs, a springboard for infiltrators armed, trained, and indoctrinated to spill Indian blood.
Even as Islamabad publicly denies involvement, the undeniable facts point the finger squarely at Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which remains tethered to jihadist groups as a tool of national policy. U.S. prosecutors in the 26/11 Mumbai case stated clearly: That leT “operated under the ISI umbrella.” Nothing has changed. Kasuri himself — the mastermind — operates openly in Peshawar under military patronage. Indian analysts rightly point out that TRF’s so-called "independence" is a farce: its terror operations are choreographed from across the border by Lashkar strategists.
The Pahalgam massacre is no anomaly. It is merely the latest page in Pakistan’s blood-soaked playbook.
Each time, Pakistan denied involvement. Each time, mounting proof exposed their complicity. After Pulwama, India submitted detailed dossiers highlighting JeM camps in Pakistan — all ignored or stonewalled by Islamabad. Analysts agree that Pakistan’s military elite, especially General Asim Munir’s clique, view terrorism not as an aberration but strategy: to destabilize Kashmir, validate the two-nation theory, and keep India tied down internally.
India’s response has been swift and furious. Retired generals, ex-DGPs, and political leaders have called for an “Israel-style” retaliation, labelling Pahalgam "Pulwama 2.0." Former Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid previously accused Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) commandos of directly aiding the terrorists. Retired Army commanders called for punitive strikes, closure of border crossings, and severing of diplomatic ties. India’s Parliament echoed these demands, with bipartisan fury branding Pakistan a terror-sponsoring state.
Notably, the identification of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Noman Ziaullah in revealed critical links between Pakistani SSG commandos and terrorist groups operating in Kashmir. Ziaullah, involved in the attack on July 27, was connected to prominent figures in Pakistan, including the late Sahibzada Ziaullah and political leader Sahibzada Sanaullah. His affiliations underscore the deep-rooted nexus between Pakistani military operatives and terrorist organizations
Diplomatically, New Delhi moved fast: it suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, shut major trade points, and began lobbying international partners to declare Pakistan complicit in cross-border terrorism. The world is beginning to listen. Washington publicly called on Islamabad to “take immediate action” against terror groups and reaffirmed India's right to self-defence. India's demand for Hafiz Saeed’s extradition — stonewalled for years — gained renewed urgency in global corridors. The bottom line, is brutal but clear: Pakistan's military intelligence complex has not reformed. It remains addicted to terrorism as a tool of state policy.
The Pahalgam massacre stands as proof — proof written in the blood of innocent tourists — that Pakistan’s proxies operate with impunity, enabled by Rawalpindi’s generals and ISI handlers. Until Pakistan pays a real price, the world can expect only more massacres, more denials, and more hollow promises.
