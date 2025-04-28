Timeline Exposes LeT, Hizbul Leaders and Pakistani Military-Intelligence Nexus Behind Pahalgam Massacre

The timeline of the plot shows meetings across Kasur and Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, culminating in a final rally at Rawalakot. | Image: Republic

Kashmir, India - April 22, 2025, will forever scar Kashmir’s soul. In a scene of orchestrated horror, heavily armed terrorists ambushed and massacred at least 26 tourists enjoying Pahalgam’s Baisaran Meadow. It marked the bloodiest terror assault since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, instantly ending illusions of calm. The Resistance Front (TRF), a thinly disguised branch of Pakistan -based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), brazenly claimed responsibility. But Indian intelligence agencies and OSINT observers may now have unraveled a darker truth: this was no rogue strike, but a premeditated atrocity ordered directly by Pakistan’s military-intelligence machinery.

The outlines of this conspiracy are chilling. As per intelligence leaks reviewed alongside OSINT analysts, the Pahalgam massacre was orchestrated under the command of LeT deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri, operating safely from Lashkar’s Peshawar nerve centre. Kasuri, a trusted aide of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, used top Lashkar and Hizbul commanders to execute the bloodbath – yet another grotesque instalment in Pakistan’s decades-long campaign of state-sponsored terror against India.

The Conspiracy Timeline: From Kasur to Rawalakot, Terror by Design

According to Military Intelligence (MI) sources and corroborated by OsintTV’s independent probes, Pakistan’s terror plot unfurled systematically:

Feb 2, 2025: Kasuri delivered a venomous speech in Pakistan, pledging Kashmir would be “Islamic” by February 2026. Late Feb 2025: Kasuri convened a closed-door meeting in Kasur, Punjab , gathering five senior terrorist commanders: Abu Musa (LeT’s PoK head), Mohammad Nawaz (LeT recruiter), Idris Shaheen (HuJI chief), Abdul Raffa Rasool (Hizbul Mujahideen operations chief), and Abdullah Khalid (LeT field commander). Sources indicate that the plan was — a mass-casualty attack on Indian soil. Early Mar 2025: The group met again in Khambal, Mirpur (PoK), allegedly to finalize logistics, infiltration routes, and targeting specifics. Mar 11, 2025: A chilling public embrace between Kasuri and Abu Musa at a Mirpur rally prefaced a secret meeting where the Pahalgam plan may have been locked in. April 16, 2025: Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, General Asim Munir spoke about Kashmir and said, “Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle.” Apr 18, 2025: Four days before the slaughter, the terrorists staged a so-called "condolence meeting" in Rawalakot. In reality, it was a rallying call for genocide. Recorded speeches showed Khalid promising to “wipe out Hindus,” Shaheen raving about Jews and Hindus as eternal enemies, Rasool urging Pakistani youth to jihad, and Abu Musa threatening mass bloodshed in Kashmir.

Investigators believe the Rawalakot gathering was the final green light. Orders to infiltrate and kill were issued under the ISI’s watchful eye.

Pakistan’s State-Sponsored Terror: The Rotten Edifice

Indian Army patrols along the Line of Control remain on permanent alert, knowing Pakistan’s terror factories never truly shut down. India's warnings of Islamabad’s proxy war machinery are now impossible to ignore. Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin once openly bragged that the Pakistan Army allows Kashmiri terrorists to "move freely" and trains them in "hundreds of camps."

Indeed, declassified reports state that by 2009, Pakistan had expanded its terror-training infrastructure to at least 62 active camps across PoK — concentrated in Rawalakot, the Leepa and Neelum Valleys, and the Samahni sector. Rawalakot alone hosts over 50 terror hubs, a springboard for infiltrators armed, trained, and indoctrinated to spill Indian blood.

Under ISI, all terrorist cadres from the JeM,and LeT undergo training in the forests of Sudhnoti in PoJK and Abbotabad in Pakistan. | Credit- @OsintTV

Even as Islamabad publicly denies involvement, the undeniable facts point the finger squarely at Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which remains tethered to jihadist groups as a tool of national policy. U.S. prosecutors in the 26/11 Mumbai case stated clearly: That leT “operated under the ISI umbrella.” Nothing has changed. Kasuri himself — the mastermind — operates openly in Peshawar under military patronage. Indian analysts rightly point out that TRF’s so-called "independence" is a farce: its terror operations are choreographed from across the border by Lashkar strategists.

Same Playbook, Same Bloodshed: Pahalgam Mirrors Past Atrocities

The Pahalgam massacre is no anomaly. It is merely the latest page in Pakistan’s blood-soaked playbook.

In 2001, terrorists stormed India’s Parliament; New Delhi pointed at Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In 2008, LeT orchestrated the Mumbai siege with ISI guidance, killing 166 innocents.

In 2016, the Uri army base attack left 19 soldiers dead, with Pakistan once again in the dock.

In 2019, Pulwama saw 40 CRPF jawans martyred; Jaish-e-Mohammed proudly claimed credit.

Each time, Pakistan denied involvement. Each time, mounting proof exposed their complicity. After Pulwama, India submitted detailed dossiers highlighting JeM camps in Pakistan — all ignored or stonewalled by Islamabad. Analysts agree that Pakistan’s military elite, especially General Asim Munir’s clique, view terrorism not as an aberration but strategy: to destabilize Kashmir, validate the two-nation theory, and keep India tied down internally.

India’s Outrage Boils Over: Calls for Retaliation and Isolation

India’s response has been swift and furious. Retired generals, ex-DGPs, and political leaders have called for an “Israel-style” retaliation, labelling Pahalgam "Pulwama 2.0." Former Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid previously accused Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) commandos of directly aiding the terrorists. Retired Army commanders called for punitive strikes, closure of border crossings, and severing of diplomatic ties. India’s Parliament echoed these demands, with bipartisan fury branding Pakistan a terror-sponsoring state.

Notably, the identification of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Noman Ziaullah in revealed critical links between Pakistani SSG commandos and terrorist groups operating in Kashmir. Ziaullah, involved in the attack on July 27, was connected to prominent figures in Pakistan, including the late Sahibzada Ziaullah and political leader Sahibzada Sanaullah. His affiliations underscore the deep-rooted nexus between Pakistani military operatives and terrorist organizations

Numan Ziaullah (Right) with SSG officer Umar Farooq Sultan (Left). | Credit- @OsintTV (Telegram)

Diplomatically, New Delhi moved fast: it suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, shut major trade points, and began lobbying international partners to declare Pakistan complicit in cross-border terrorism. The world is beginning to listen. Washington publicly called on Islamabad to “take immediate action” against terror groups and reaffirmed India's right to self-defence. India's demand for Hafiz Saeed’s extradition — stonewalled for years — gained renewed urgency in global corridors. The bottom line, is brutal but clear: Pakistan's military intelligence complex has not reformed. It remains addicted to terrorism as a tool of state policy.

The Pahalgam massacre stands as proof — proof written in the blood of innocent tourists — that Pakistan’s proxies operate with impunity, enabled by Rawalpindi’s generals and ISI handlers. Until Pakistan pays a real price, the world can expect only more massacres, more denials, and more hollow promises.