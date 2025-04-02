UK MoD Fast-Tracks DragonFire laser for Navy as Challenger 3 Tank Upgrade Faces Supply Chain Delays

London, UK - London is speeding up its push for laser weapons, moving its DragonFire system ahead by five years to start arming Royal Navy destroyers in 2027. The decision, confirmed by Defence Procurement Minister Maria Eagle in a written parliamentary response, signals Britain’s urgency in modernizing its military as defence budgets shift toward cutting-edge tech. But while lasers are getting the green light, the UK’s Challenger 3 tank upgrade is running into trouble, bogged down by supply chain delays that the Ministry of Defence is now scrambling to fix.

It’s no secret that modern warfare is changing, and the UK is betting big on directed-energy weapons. The DragonFire laser, which successfully took down an aerial target in January 2024, is now on the fast track to deployment—five years ahead of schedule. “We are bringing laser technology to the Navy around five years faster than previously planned, which will protect our Armed Forces and let us learn by doing,” Eagle said.

Lasers First, Missiles Second: UK Fast-Tracks DragonFire

The system, developed by MBDA, Leonardo UK, and QinetiQ, is designed to intercept threats like drones and missiles without relying on costly interceptor rounds. Instead of burning through expensive ammunition, DragonFire zaps threats out of the sky using concentrated energy—offering a cost-effective and nearly limitless defence option. The UK wants the system operational on four Type 45 destroyers by 2027, with continued refinements in software and integration along the way.

This isn’t just about fielding a laser weapon. The Ministry of Defence sees DragonFire as a stepping stone for future directed-energy systems, helping to shape broader military strategy. The government has also committed at least 10% of its equipment budget to emerging tech like AI and drones, with a separate £400 million fund set aside for defence innovation.

Tank Upgrade Hits a Snag

While laser weapons are moving ahead at full speed, Britain’s Challenger 3 tank upgrade is grinding through supply chain issues. The program, run by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), aims to modernize 138 tanks by 2030, giving them a new turret, a 120mm smoothbore gun, advanced armour, and an active protection system. But delays in key components have put the timeline in question, prompting the Ministry of Defence to step in.

“Additional resources have been directed towards resolving these issues, and the next phase of trials will start in quarter two of 2025,” Eagle said, adding that progress will be closely monitored to avoid further disruptions.

Despite the setbacks, the budget for the program remains unchanged at £1.9 billion. The Ministry of Defence insists the Challenger 3 will be fully capable of countering modern battlefield threats, but there’s little room for further slippage if the UK wants to keep its tank fleet competitive.

Defence Spending Surges Amid Modernization Push

Britain’s defence budget is heading for a major increase, with plans to push military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. That translates to an extra £14.2 billion in 2027-2028 compared to 2024-2025, exceeding the £13.4 billion bump announced earlier this year.

With £64.6 billion already earmarked for defence in 2024—up from £61.9 billion in 2023—the UK is going all-in on military modernization. The question now is whether the Ministry of Defence can deliver on its promises. While DragonFire’s accelerated rollout is a sign of progress, ongoing supply chain issues with the Challenger 3 raise concerns about the broader state of UK defence procurement.