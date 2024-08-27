Published 16:42 IST, August 27th 2024
UK PM Contrasts his Leadership with the Past but Warns of Painful Choices Ahead
On Tuesday, British PM Keir Starmer sought to draw a contrast between his new government and the past , saying the solution to the country’s problems is in working together and not in continuing to stoke tensions in society.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer | Image: X@Keir_Starmer
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:42 IST, August 27th 2024